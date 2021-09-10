Nagaland Governor R N Ravi becomes new Governor of Tamil Nadu – All you need to know

Nagaland Governor R N Ravi on September 9, 2021, was made the new Governor of Tamil Nadu. A retired IPS officer Ravi is also the Centre’s interlocutor for talks between NSCN-IM and the Indian Government. Assam’s Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi will be given additional charge as the new Nagaland Governor in addition to his own duties. In a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhawan on September 9, the appointment of three Governors was announced.

The two other appointments include Banwarilal Purohit who was Governor of Tamil Nadu has now been made Governor of Punjab and Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh (retd) has been made Governor of Uttarakhand after Baby Rani Maurya put in her resignation.

Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh retired as Deputy Chief of Army Staff has served as corps commander of the strategic XV Corps which overlooks the Line of Control (LOC) in Kashmir. Singh has also handled China's operational and military-strategic issues as additional director general of Military Operations.

Who is R N Ravi?

R N Ravi is a former Indian bureaucrat who has been appointed as Tamil Nadu Governor on September 10, 2021. He has been serving as the Governor of Nagaland from August 1, 2019, till September 9, 2021.

Ravi is a retired IPS officer of the 1976 batch from the Kerala cadre. He retired as Special Director in Intelligence Bureau in 2012. Since 2014, Ravi has also been the interlocutor for talks between NSCN-IM and the Indian Government.

From December 2019 to January 2020, he was given additional charge as Governor of Meghalaya. From October 2018 till July 2019, Ravi served as Deputy National Security Advisor of India.

Why was R N Ravi made the Governor of Tamil Nadu?

The move to make Nagaland Governor R N Ravi the Governor of Tamil Nadu suggests disapproval of his ways to handle the Naga peace process. For the past few years, the Naga peace process has been unsuccessful between the NSCN-IM, the lead Naga group negotiation with the Centre, and Ravi.

Naga Peace Process Accord - Background

The government has not been able to successfully finalize the Accord despite a Framework Agreement for Naga Peace Accord that was signed in 2015. NSCN-IM has been seeking the removal of Ravi so the Naga peace talks can be successful. In the past year, the Intelligence Bureau has been interacting with NSCN-IM for the Naga Peace Accord.

The relationship between NSCN-IM and Ravi deteriorated the most when in 2020, Ravi wrote to CM Neiphiu Rio citing that rampant extortion and violence in the state and alleged that armed gangs were running parallel governments.