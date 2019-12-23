National Farmers Day 2019: Everything you need to know

National Farmers Day 2019: Every year India celebrates National Farmers Day on December 23 to mark former Prime Minister of India Chaudhary Charan Singh’s birth anniversary. The government organizes many programs and debates, seminars on agriculture on this day.

National Farmers Day is celebrated every year especially in those states which are actively engaged in farming such as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh among others. Chaudhary Charan Singh was also known as a farmer’s leader.

About National Farmers Day

Every Year National Farmers Day is celebrated on December 23. It was decided by the government of India to celebrate Farmers Day in 2001. It is believed that ‘Zamindari Abolition Bill-1952’ was passed due to Chaudhary Charan Singh’s hard work.

About Chaudhary Charan Singh

• He was the Prime Minister of India from 28 July 1979 to 14 January 1980. He is also known as the leader of Indian Farmers.

• Chaudhary Charan Singh was born on December 23, 1902 in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

• He considered casteism to be the root of slavery and said that there cannot be equality, prosperity, and security of the nation with the caste system.

• He framed several policies to improve the condition of farmers during his tenure.

• Chaudhary Charan Singh became the first non-congress CM of UP and Prime Minister in 1979.

• He has authored books such as the Abolition of Zamindari, India's Poverty and Its Solutions and the Legend Proprietorship.

• In 1979, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) was established as Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister. On 28 July 1979, Chaudhary Charan Singh became the Prime Minister of the country with the support of various political parties.

• Chaudhary Charan Singh passed away on 29 May 1987. His memorial is located in New Delhi and known as Kisan Ghat.