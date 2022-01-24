National Girl Child Day 2022: Theme, Significance, History

National Girl Child Day 2022: National Girl Child Day is observed every year on January 24th. The day is observed to spread awareness regarding the inequalities faced by girl children in Indian society and also to promote the rights of the girl child and the importance of female education, health and nutrition.

National Girl Child Day is an initiative taken by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development. The day is commemorated by different ministries and organisations by organising different events to raise awareness on the inequalities faced by girls and importance of their empowerment.

The National Girl Child Day 2022 theme is yet to be announced. The National Girl Child Day 2022 Theme was ‘Digital Generation, Our Generation and the 2020 theme was ‘My voice, our common future.

National Girl Day 2022

The National Girl Child Day aims to -

-Provide support and opportunities to girls from around the country.

-Raise awareness regarding inequalities faced by girl children.

-Raising awareness regarding the importance of female education, health care and nutrition.

-Raise awareness regarding the importance of their empowerment.

National Girl Day 2022 Significance

National Girl Child Day 2022 celebration will be observed under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' and will see felicitation of 75 young female achievers under 20 for their contribution to the development of the 75-year-old independent India.

National Girl Child Day History

The National Girl Child Day was first observed on January 24, 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. It was decided to observe the day to tackle issues related to inequalities that girls face in society.

The day is in line with all the campaigns and programmes launched by the Indian government for female children like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Save the Girl Child and other programmes like free and subsidised education and reservation in colleges and universities.