National MSME Award 2022: Odisha bags first prize for Outstanding Development of Sector

MSME Awards India: The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Department, Government of Odisha has been awarded the first prize in the category ‘National MSME Award 2022 to States/UTs for outstanding contribution in the Promotion and Development of MSME Sector'. The state has won the award by the virtue of various developmental initiatives taken up for the development of MSMEs.

MSME Department along with the Aspirational districts of the State participated in the National MSME Award 2022 in a relevant category. Similarly, the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises filed the online applications in the appropriate category of award. The Government of India had received as many as 2785 applications against 44 categories for the scrutiny and finalization of the National MSME Award 2022.

National MSME Award 2022: Odisha bags first prize

1. In National MSME Award 2022, Kalahandi has been awarded the third prize in the category ‘National MSME Award 2022 to Aspirational districts for outstanding contribution in the promotion and development of MSME Sector’ as the sectoral development was in the line of the MSME Award parameters.

2. Similarly, Sumeet Mohanty M/s Saferisk Insurance Brokers Private Limited, Bhubaneshwar has been awarded the first prize in the category- “Award for Service Entrepreneurship- Service Small Enterpirse (Overall).”

3. Sibabrata Rout M/s Amarnath Pest Management Technology, Cuttack has also been awarded the third prize in the category “Award for Service Entrepreneurship- Service Micro Enterprise (Overall)”.

National MSME Award 2022

The Government of India came up with the National MSME Award 2022 comprising of altogether 44 categories including Manufacturing Entrepreneurship (12 awards), Service Entrepreneurship (09 awards), Special Category Enterprises (14 awards), and the institutional support to MSMEs (09 Awards). The application in these categories for the selection of winners was evaluated by the Selection Committee at the Government of India level.

About MSME

The Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises is an apex executive body for the formulation and administration of the rules, regulations, and laws related to the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises. The current Minister of MSME is Narayan Rane.