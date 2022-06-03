National Spelling Bee 2022: Indian-American Harini Logan wins 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Scripps Spelling Bee words 2022: Indian-American Harini Logan from San Antonia, Texas was declared the winner of Scripps National Spelling Bee 2022 in a historic tie-breaker. The 13-year-old eighth-grader who competed in the last fully in-person spelling bee three years ago and then endured the pandemic to make it back spelled 21 words correctly during a 90-second spell off.

Harini Logan, the winner National Spelling Bee 2022, was eliminated from the Scripps National Spelling Bee once and was then reinstated. During Scripps National Spelling Bee, Logan missed four words in a grueling stand-off against Vikram Raju, including one that could have given her the title. Harini, in the first-ever lightning tie breaker, finally claimed the trophy.

The winner of the National Spelling Bee 2022, Harini Logan has won more than $50,000 in cash and prizes. One of the best-known spellers entered the bee and the crowd favoured the poise and positivity of Harini Logan.

Indian American Harini Logan wins 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee by correctly spelling 22 words in the Spell-off.



Harini Logan: National Spelling Bee 2022 winner

Harini Logan, 13, an eighth-grader from San Antonio, beat Vikram Raju, a seventh-grader from Denver after Logan rattled off word after word in a 90-second speed round. Harini spelled 21 words correctly in that time period, in comparison with 15 from Vikram.

Harini Logan also managed to spell through more words than more than 230 competitors at the national level including 12 other finalists.

After the meaning round at the competition, only three spellers were left, however, judges reinstated Harini Logan after concluding that the definition that she gave for the word pullulation could be constructed as correct.

Scripps National Spelling Bee words 2022

Words in the final rounds of the National Spelling Bee 2022 included pyrrolidone, scyllarian, Otukian and Senijextee. The selection of words reflects how, over nearly a century of national spelling bees, the words at the competition have become increasingly difficult.

However, the students participating in Scripps National Spelling Bee 2022 have kept pace with the terms of botany, folk art, medicine and the other specialist realms, so much so that in 2019, eight students were crowned co-champions of National Spelling Bee 2022.

National Spelling Bee 2022: What new rules have been introduced in the competition?

The organisers of the National Spelling Bee 2022 have introduced new rules in recent years, including a potential ‘lightning’ tie-breaker round, a component to test word meaning, and the spell-off.

The competition brought back the word meaning round, which claimed five spellers including Kristen Santos, 11, of Texas, one of the youngest finalists and a speller competing at Scripps for the first time.

Scripps National Spelling Bee

Scripps National Spelling Bee is an annual spelling bee that is held in the United States. The annual competition is run on a not-for-profit basis by The E.W. Scripps company.

Although most of the participants of the National Spelling Bee are from the US, the students from countries such as The Bahamas, China, India, Canada, Japan, Mexico, and New Zealand have also competed in recent years.