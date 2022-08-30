Neeraj Chopra gifts Tokyo gold medal-winning javelin to Olympic Museum

Neeraj Chopra Gifts his Javelin to Olympic Museum: India’s Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra has gifted his gold-medal-winningjavelin to the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland. On the 28th August - Sunday, Neeraj contributed his Gold-Medal Winning Javelin to the Museum and hoped that its presence at the Museum will inspire future generations of athletes. At the event, he was joined by Abhinav Bindra, India’s first individual Gold Medal Winner, who had also gifted his Gold Medal Winning Rifle to the Museum.

It was an honour to visit and donate my Tokyo2020 javelin to the Olympic Museum yesterday. I hope its presence can inspire the younger generation to keep working hard towards their dreams. The occasion was even more special because I had @Abhinav_Bindra sir with me. 🙏🏻🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/vkxKPuVIfV — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 28, 2022

At the event, he also expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards President Bach and the entire team at IOC as well as the Olympic Museum for bestowing this honour upon him. He also thanked everyone who supported him in his journey to the Gold Medal.

Neeraj’s Javelin Joins Abhinav’s Rifle at Museum

India’s Tokyo Olympic Gold Medal Winner Neeraj Chopra was joined by India’s first individual Gold Medal Winner Abhinav Bindra at the event. Much like Neeraj, Abhinav Bindra had also donated his Gold Medal Winning Rifle with which he had secured India’s 1st Individual Gold Medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. The Beijing Olympics Gold Medal Winner Bindra while speaking at the event said that “I am delighted that his javelin will now join my rifle at the Olympic Museum, which has been a bit lonely in terms of Indian company so far.”

Neeraj Chopra’s Heroics at Lausanne Diamond League

After winning Olympic Gold Medal at Tokyo with an87.58 m throw in his second attempt; Neeraj Chopra continued his good run at the Lausanne Diamond League. Making a stellar comeback from injury which forced him to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games; Chopra emerged victorious at Lausanne Diamond League. With a searing throw of 89.08m, Neeraj clinched a win at the Diamond League, making him the First Indian to achieve the feat. With his victory, he also qualified for the season-ending Diamond League final in Zurich.

About Olympic Museum

Located in Lausanne, Switzerland, the Olympic Museum houses and exhibits artefacts from great moments in Sporting and Olympic History. The Museum is home to over 10,000 artefacts, which makes it the largest archive of Olympic Games in the world. Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic Gold Medal Winning Javelin joins the Olympic heritage collection housed at the Olympic Museum. It represents a rich patrimonial collection that is aimed at securing the Olympic legacy and inspiring future generations.