Nepal Plane Crash: Nepal Army locates site of crashed aircraft, 22 on board including 4 Indians

Nepal Plane Crash Today: The Nepal Army on May 30, 2022, physically located the site where a Nepalese Private Airlines plane had crashed on May 29. The plane went missing with 22 onboard, including four Indians on Sunday.

Nepal Plane crash site has been located in Sanosware, Thasang-2 in Mustang District. The news was shared by Army Spokesperson Brigadier General Narayan via a tweet along with a photo of a Nepal plane wreckage with the plane’s tail number clearly visible.

Tara Air’s 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft carrying 22 people, including 4 Indians, went missing on the morning of May 29.

Nepal plane crash | Search operations resumed in morning after it was halted yesterday due to snowfall: Nepal Army



Helicopters deployed for search & rescue operation for crashed Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft called off after the snowfall in Mustang district.

Nepal Plane Crash: Helicopters deployed for search called off

On May 29, after Tara Air’s 9 NAET went missing and lost contact, the helicopters deployed for the search of the aircraft were called off after the snowfall in Mustang district. The General Manager of Tribuhvan International Airport said that all the helicopters deployed for search and rescue operations have been called off back to bases.

Nepal Plane Crash: What happened?

On the morning of May 29, the twin-engine aircraft in Nepal, flying from the tourist city of Pokhara to Jomsom at 9.55 am, had lost contact, after it reached the Lete area of Mustang. As per the State TV, the missing aircraft was hosting 4 Indians among others.

The Canadian built plane was flying from the city of Pokhara to Jomsom, a popular tourist town in Central Nepal.

As per the locals, the Tara Air plane had crashed at the mouth of the Lamche river under the landslide of Manapathi Himal. The aircraft was seen over the sky of Jomsom in Mustang and then had diverted to Mt. Dhaulagiri after which it lost contact.

Nepal Plane Crash news: 4 Indians onboard in crashed plane

A list of passengers onboard the crashed Nepal Plane was issued by the airline. Four Indians were identified- Ashok Kumar Tripathy, his wife Vaibhavi Bandekar (Tripathy) and their children Dhanush and Ritika. The family was based in Thane City near Mumbai.

Nepal Plane Crash: Search and Rescue operation

The Home Ministry of Nepal deployed two private helicopters from Mustang and Pokhara for the search of a missing aircraft. Patrol and search units from security forces and a group of locals are also on foot in the Daulagiri region.

Mustang Region in Nepal

Mustang, the traditional region in Nepal is largely dry and arid. The deepest gorge in the world that goes down three miles vertically between Dhaulagiri and Annapurna Mountains runs through this district.

Air accidents in Nepal

Nepal which is home to eight of the world’s 14th highest mountains, including Mount Everest has a record of air accidents.

In 2016, all 23 people aboard were killed when the plane of Tata Air flying the same route crashed after takeoff. In March 2018, a US-Bangla air crash occurred at the Tribhuvan International Airport and killed 51 people on board.