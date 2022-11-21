Network Readiness Index 2022: India ranks at 61st, climbs up 6 slots

Network Readiness Index 2022 India rank: India improves its rank by 6 slots and is now placed at 61st rank, according to the Network Readiness Index 2022 Report released recently.

The NRI report in its latest version of 2022 maps the network-based readiness landscape of 131 economies on the basis of their performances in four different pillars: People, Technology, Governance, and Impact covering a total of 58 variables.

The Network Readiness Index 2022 Report was prepared by the Portland Institute. It is an Independent non-profit, nonpartisan research and educational institute based in Washington DC.

India improves rank at Network Readiness Index 2022: Key Points

1. As per the Network Readiness Index 2022, India has a greater network readiness than would be expected given its income level.

2. India has not only improved its ranking in the Network Readiness Index 2022 but has also improved its score from 49.74 in 2021 to 51.19 in 2022. It is noteworthy that India leads in several indicators.

3. India is ranked out of 36 in the group of lower-middle-income countries after Ukraine (50) and Indonesia (59).

4. Notably, the country has a score higher than the income group average in all the pillars and sub-pillars.

Network Readiness Index 2022 India Rank

Network Readiness Index 2022 Report states that India has secured the first rank in ‘AI talent concentration’, second rank in ‘Mobile broadband internet traffic within the country’ and ‘international Internet bandwidth’, third rank in ‘Annual investment in telecommunication services’ and ‘Domestic Market Size’, fourth rank in ‘ICT Services Exports’, fifth rank in ‘FTTH/Building Internet Subscriptions’ and ‘AI Scientific Publications’.

Network Readiness Index 2022

The Network Readiness Index 2022 ranks a total of 131 economies that collectively account for almost 95 percent of the Global Domestic Product (GDP). The United States of America takes the 1st spot from the Netherlands (4th) as the most network-ready society.

The biggest mover in the index is Singapore (2nd), pushing Denmark (6th) and Finland (7th) out of the top 5. The other five countries that made it to the Top 10 are- Sweden (3rd), Switzerland (5th), Germany (8th), South Korea (9th), and Norway (10th).

