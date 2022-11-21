Asian Cup 2022 Table Tennis: Manika Batra becomes first Indian woman to win medal at Asian Cup

Asian Cup Table Tennis 2022: Indian Table Tennis Player Manika Batra defeated World No. 6 Hina Hayata of Japan in the Asian Cup 2022 women’s singles bronze medal match in Bangkok, Thailand on November 18, 2022. With the win, Manika Batra became the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Asian Cup Table Tennis Tournament.

It is also India's third medal at the continent’s meet, with Chetan Baboor winning Silver in 1997 and Bronze in 2000. He was the only Indian Table Tennis player to win a medal at the Asian Cup before this. The Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also appreciated Manika Batra’s achievement via Twitter and also complimented India’s improving performance in sports.

Asian Cup 2022 Table Tennis: How Manika Batra became first Indian woman to win a medal?

Manika Batra, at the Huamark Indoor Stadium, defeated Hina Hayata, the 2021 Table Tennis World Cup Bronze Medallist, by 4-2 (11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10, 4-11, 11-12) in the medal match.

Manika Batra led the match 2-1, but Hayata seemed poised to level the match with a 10-6 lead in the fourth game. Nevertheless, Manika Batra, with powerful forehand winners, took the next 6 points and successfully turned the momentum in her favour. Manika Batra is India’s top-ranked table tennis player at World No. 44.