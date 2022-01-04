New Covid Variant in France: 12 cases of new Covid variant IHU detected in France, reportedly more infectious than Omicron

New Covid Variant in France: A new COVID-19 variant, IHU has been identified in France, which is reported to be more infectious than the Omicron variant. As per a study, the new variant probably originated in Cameroon and harbours both substitutions N501Y and E484K in the spike protein.

Around 12 cases of the new variant have been reported near Marseilles in France. They have been linked to travel to the African country Cameroon. The news comes as the world is currently battling the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The new variant has been dubbed as B.1.640.2. The strain was discovered on December 10 by academics based at the IHU Mediterranee Infection. Its discovery was announced in a paper posted on medRxiv.

🔔NEW VARIANT—French scientists have “rung the bell” after discovering a cluster 12 cases of a variant of “atypical combination” with **46 mutations & 37 deletions** in southern France after index case returned from Cameroon🇨🇲—dubbed #B16402.🧵 #COVID19 https://t.co/SHXCbnkQUr pic.twitter.com/UwdL2hSW5g — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) January 3, 2022

New Covid Variant IHU more infectious than Omicron?

As per French scientists, the new Covid variant has more mutations than the Omicron variant and is said to be highly infectious. A study revealed that the IHU variant has 46 mutations and 37 deletions resulting in 30 amino acid substitutions and 12 deletions. Amino acids are molecules that combine to form proteins. The study is yet to be peer-reviewed.

The variant has both N501Y and E484K mutations in the spike protein. These mutations were seen earlier also in Beta, Gamma, Theta and Omicron variants.

The authors of the study said, "The mutation set and phylogenetic position of the genomes obtained here indicate based on our previous definition a new variant we named IHU."

First case of new Covid Variant IHU According to the researchers, the first case of the new IHU variant was an adult, who was detected to be positive through an RTPCR conducted in a laboratory on a nasopharyngeal sample collected in mid-November 2021.

Read more: Omicron Cases in India: Check Full List of States that have reported Omicron Variant

Should we be alarmed?

The researchers noted that it is too early to speculate how this variant behaves as far as infection and protection from vaccines is concerned. The variant has not yet been identified in other countries so far or been labeled as a variant under investigation by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding, new variants keep emerging but it does not necessarily mean they will be more dangerous. He tweeted saying, "What makes a variant more well-known and dangerous is its ability to multiply because of the number of mutations it has in relation to the original virus." He said this is when it becomes a "variant of concern" - like Omicron, which is more contagious and more past immunity evasive.

He further added saying that it remains to be seen in which category this new variant will fall.

7) This is when it becomes a "variant of concern" - like Omicron, which is more contagious and more past immunity evasive.

It remains to be seen in which category this new variant will fall. — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) January 3, 2022

Background

Several countries across the globe are currently experiencing a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases due to the spread of Omicron variant which was first identified in South Africa and Botswana in November 2021. Omicron was declared as a variant of concern by WHO and it has now spread to over 100 countries. India so far has a total of 1,892 Omicron cases, which have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories.