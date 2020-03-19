Search

New Motor Vehicles act, 2019: 10 percent reduction in accidental deaths, says Government

The Union Transport Minister has shared that there has been a 10 percent reduction in accidental deaths since the implementation of the new Motor Vehicles act, 2019. 

Mar 19, 2020 15:38 IST
The Union Transport Minister, Nitin Gadkari informed the Lok Sabha on March 19,2 020 that there has been a 10 percent reduction in accidental deaths since the implementation of the new Motor Vehicles act, 2019. 

The Minister, in a written reply, informed that as per the available information, there have been positive results of the implementation of the Act. The highest reduction in accidental deaths was reported in Gujarat (14 percent), followed by Uttar Pradesh, which reported 13 percent reduction. 

Following is the detailed state-wise list of accidents before and after the implementation of the New Motor Vehicles act, 2019.

S. No.

Name of the State

Vehicle Accidents during 5 months before Implementation of the Act (Apr19 to Aug19)

Vehicle Accidents during 5 months after Implementation of the Act (Sept’19 to Jan’20)

Percentage Change

1

Gujarat

7304

6316

-13.52%

2

Uttar Pradesh

18614

16239

-12.75%

3

Manipur

287

277

-3.40%

4

Jammu & Kashmir

2683

2284

-14.87%

5

Andhra Pradesh

NA

NA

-6.40%

6

Chandigarh

134

115

-14.10%

7

Kerala

20103 (for 6 months)

21105 (for 6 months)

+4.90%

8

Assam

4058 (for 6 months)

4352 (for 6 months)

+7.20%

9

Maharashtra

13848

13097

-5.40%

10

Chhattisgarh

5881

5604

-4.70%

11

Haryana

5537 (for 6 months)

5490 (for 6 months)

-1.00%

12

Delhi

2306

2274

-1.80%

Background 

The Transport Ministry recently released the “Integrated Road Accident Database (IRAD) System”. The main aim of the database is to boost road safety, generate insights and enable better decision making by the authorities. Six states have been identified for the pilot project including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh. 

Source: PIB

