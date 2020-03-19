New Motor Vehicles act, 2019: 10 percent reduction in accidental deaths, says Government

The Union Transport Minister, Nitin Gadkari informed the Lok Sabha on March 19,2 020 that there has been a 10 percent reduction in accidental deaths since the implementation of the new Motor Vehicles act, 2019.

The Minister, in a written reply, informed that as per the available information, there have been positive results of the implementation of the Act. The highest reduction in accidental deaths was reported in Gujarat (14 percent), followed by Uttar Pradesh, which reported 13 percent reduction.

Following is the detailed state-wise list of accidents before and after the implementation of the New Motor Vehicles act, 2019.

S. No. Name of the State Vehicle Accidents during 5 months before Implementation of the Act (Apr19 to Aug19) Vehicle Accidents during 5 months after Implementation of the Act (Sept’19 to Jan’20) Percentage Change 1 Gujarat 7304 6316 -13.52% 2 Uttar Pradesh 18614 16239 -12.75% 3 Manipur 287 277 -3.40% 4 Jammu & Kashmir 2683 2284 -14.87% 5 Andhra Pradesh NA NA -6.40% 6 Chandigarh 134 115 -14.10% 7 Kerala 20103 (for 6 months) 21105 (for 6 months) +4.90% 8 Assam 4058 (for 6 months) 4352 (for 6 months) +7.20% 9 Maharashtra 13848 13097 -5.40% 10 Chhattisgarh 5881 5604 -4.70% 11 Haryana 5537 (for 6 months) 5490 (for 6 months) -1.00% 12 Delhi 2306 2274 -1.80%

Background

The Transport Ministry recently released the “Integrated Road Accident Database (IRAD) System”. The main aim of the database is to boost road safety, generate insights and enable better decision making by the authorities. Six states have been identified for the pilot project including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.

Source: PIB