New Omicron Covid Symptoms: Sore Throat, Sneezing, Night Sweats among new COVID Symptoms

New Omicron Covid Symptoms: The new highly-contagious Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, are reportedly causing the latest spike in infections across the globe including the United Kingdom, as per experts. The number of new COVID-19 infections in the UK has jumped by almost 400,000.

With the spike in new COVID infection cases, the number of hospitalisations is also increasing with an increase in intensive care admissions among older age groups. According to Office for National Statistics (ONS), a total of 2.7 million people are estimated to have had COVID-19 in the last week of June and there were about 2.3 million COVID cases in the UK in the previous week.

While the total number of COVID-19 cases are way below the record high of 4.9 million that was reported in the UK during the peak of Omicron BA.2 variant towards the end of March, it is still the highest number since late April.

The latest reports also show new Omicron COVID symptoms, which are different from the COVID-19 symptoms reported during earlier waves. The analysis of the latest new wave of infections reveals that sore throat is the most common symptom.

New Omicron COVID Symptoms

As per a recent study conducted by the UK-based ZOE COVID tracker, the following are some of the new covid symptoms that are being reported by people who are catching the Omicron subvariant-

-Headache

-Sore Throat

-Sneezing

-Runny Nose

-Persistent cough

-Intense night sweats

-Gastrointestinal problems

-Muscle cramps

-Body aches

Note: Sneezing COVID symptom: The ZOE Covid study noted that those who have been vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 are more likely to report sneezing as a symptom as compared to the people who are not vaccinated. The study also noted that sore throat has now become the most reported symptom.

Traditional COVID Symptoms-Fever, loss of smell, loss of taste, shortness of breath and anosmia

Omicron COVID Study

The ZOE COVID tracker allows people to report their COVID-19 symptoms on its app. The data collected was then analysed by King’s College London researchers, who track infections across the UK as well and identify high-risk areas and people.

How to prevent COVID-19 infection?

The experts maintain that the best defence against severe COVID-19 and hospitalisation remains vaccination. They warned that Covid-19 has not gone away and we should continue to keep up good hygiene practices.

Is BA.5 Omicron COVID variant more severe?

Omicron COVID Variant BA.5 is reportedly not causing more severe disease than earlier variants. However, it is causing more reinfection in people who already had COVID-19 earlier. As per experts, the existing COVID-19 vaccines are still effective at preventing severe disease and fatality.

Background

BA.5 was first discovered in South Africa in February 2022, a month after BA.4 was identified.