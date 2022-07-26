New Ramsar Sites in India 2022: India designates 5 new Ramsar wetland sites

New Ramsar Sites in India 2022: India has designated five new Ramsar sites, wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, also known as The Convention on Wetlands.

The new Ramsar sites in India include three wetlands in Tamil Nadu, one in Mizoram and one in Madhya Pradesh. This takes the total number of Ramsar Sites in India to 54. Earlier, the number of Ramsar sites in India stood at 49.

The emphasis PM Shri @narendramodi ji has put on environmental protection and conservation has led to a marked improvement in how India treats its wetlands.



Delighted to inform that 5 more Indian wetlands have got Ramsar recognition as wetlands of international importance. pic.twitter.com/VZDQfiIZN8 — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) July 26, 2022

New Ramsar Sites in India 2022: Here are the 5 new Ramsar Sites in India

1. Karikili Bird Sanctuary: Karikili Bird Sanctuary is a 61.21-hectare protected area located in the Kancheepuram District of Tamil Nadu. The sanctuary is about 75 km from Chennai, south of Chengalpattu.

2. Pallikaranai Marsh Reserve Forest: Pallikaranai wetland is a freshwater marsh located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It is the only surviving wetland ecosystem of the city and among the few and last remaining natural wetlands of South India.

3. Pichavaram Mangrove: Pichavaram mangrove is located in a village near Chidambaram in Cuddalore District of Tamil Nadu. The mangrove is one of the largest mangrove forests in India, covering 1100 hectares.

4. Pala wetland: The Pala wetland is the largest natural wetland in Mizoram. The renowned landmark is surrounded by green woodlands and home to rich diversity of animal species including a range of animals and birds.

5. Sakhya Sagar: Sakhya Sagar Lake is an integral part of the beautiful ecology of the Madhav National Park in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh.

Ramsar Wetlands in India- Objective

The main aim of the Ramsar wetlands in India is to develop and maintain an international network of wetlands that are important for the conservation of global biological diversity and sustaining human life.

What is Ramsar Convention?

The Ramsar convention is an intergovernmental environmental treaty that was established by UNESCO on February 2, 1971.

The convention got its name from Ramsar city in Iran on the Caspian Sea, where the treaty was signed. The Ramsar convention came into force in 1975.

It provides for international cooperation and national action regarding conservation of wetlands and sustainable use of their resources.

The Ramsar convention identifies wetlands of international importance across the globe, especially those that are home to diverse biodiversity.

