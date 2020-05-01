New Zealand Cricket Awards 2020: Ross Taylor awarded Sir Richard Hadlee Medal, named T20 Player of the Year

New Zealand Cricket Awards 2020: Ross Taylor was awarded the prestigious Sir Richard Hadlee Medal during the 2020 New Zealand Cricket Awards on May 1, 2020. The awards were conferred in a virtual ceremony. This is the third time that Taylor is being honored with New Zealand cricket’s top awards in the last 10 years.

Ross Taylor also won the men's T20 Player of the Year award. Taylor had played a significant role in guiding New Zealand to its second successive ICC Cricket World Cup Final. He has also become New Zealand’s leading Test run-scorer, surpassing Stephen Fleming’s all-time record and become the first cricketer from any nation to play 100 international matches in all three formats.

Among other key awards, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was named the men’s ODI player of the Year. Williamson also had a hugely successful year, as he scored a total of 578 runs at an average of 82 including two centuries during the ICC World Cup 2019, in which he was named player of the tournament.

Tim Southee was named the International Test Player of the Year. Tim Southee took 40 wickets in eight Tests, including 14 from New Zealand’s two test victories against India recently. During the judging period, Southee took 25 wickets at an average of 16.40.

Suzie Bates was named the women’s ODI Player of the Year for her consistent performance with the bat and Sophie Devine was named the women’s T20 Player of the Year. The New Zealand Cricket Awards were presented online for the first time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Kim Cotton was honoured with the G.J. Gardner Homes New Zealand Cricket Umpire of the Year award. She was the first woman umpire from New Zealand to be selected to officiate in an ICC World Cup final during the Women's T20 event in Australia. Veteran commentator and former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman, Ian Smith was awarded with the Bert Sutcliffe Medal for his outstanding service to cricket.

2020 New Zealand Cricket Awards: Key Awards