New Zealand to open International Borders fully for visitors from July 31

Nz border opening latest news today: New Zealand has announced that it is all set to open its international borders from 11.59 PM on July 31, 2022. The news was announced by the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern. The country will also welcome back the cruise ships to the local ports on the same day. While making the announcement, Prime Minister Ardern said that opening the international borders of New Zealand will be helpful in various ways.

New Zealand International Border which will be opening in the end of July is two months earlier than the country’s government’s previous time frame. It means that the visitors who need visas will be able to come to New Zealand.

International tourism in New Zealand came to a stop in early 2020 after the country imposed some of the world’s toughest border restrictions.

When New Zealand borders will open for International Travel?

New Zealand has announced that it will open its international borders fully at the end of July 2022.

New Zealand Open borders 2022: Why country is opening international borders?

The international border reopening in New Zealand will help boost tourism ahead of the country’s upcoming ski season. Opening the international borders will also help relieve the urgent skills shortages, open up tourism, and put immigration settings on a more secure footing.

However, the real test of how much the tourism industry rebounds will come in December 2022, when the peak season begins in the Southern Hemisphere nation.

New Zealand opens international borders

New Zealand, earlier last week, welcomes tourists from the US, Britain, Canada, Japan and more than 50 other countries for the first time in more than two years.

New Zealand reopened to tourists from Australia three weeks ago and on May 9 to about 60 visa-waiver countries, including much of Europe.

However, most tourists from India and China and other non-waiver countries are still not allowed to enter.

Tourists will be required to be vaccinated and to test themselves for the COVID virus after arriving.

New Zealand tourism

New Zealand has long been renowned for its breathtaking scenery and the adventure that tourism offers such as skiing and bunjee jumping. Before the spread of COVID, more than 3 million tourists visited New Zealand every year, accounting for 20% of the country’s foreign income and more than 5% of the overall economy.