Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen receives Spain’s top award in social sciences

Amartya Kumar Sen, Indian economist and Nobel Laureate, on May 26, 2021, was awarded Spain’s top Princess of Asturias Award in the Social Sciences category, announced the Spanish Prize Foundation.

Amartya Sen, 87, was chosen among a pool of 41 candidates from 20 nations in the Social Sciences Award, the Princess of Asturias Foundation mentioned in a press release.

Spain’s top Princess of Asturias Award in the Social Sciences is given for creative or research work in the field of economics, political science, sociology, law, history, linguistics, teaching, ethics, geography, philosophy, anthropology, demography, or psychology, the release stated.

Princess of Asturias Award, represented by a Joan Miro sculpture, comprises a cash prize of 50,000 Euros, a diploma, and an insignia. Javier Parrondo, Director General of Casa Asia (Barcelona) had put forward Sen’s candidature.

Why was Amartya Sen awarded the Princess of Asturias Award?

•Sen has made key contributions with his research on underlying mechanisms of poverty, famines, and theory of welfare economics, human development, devising methods to fight against disease, injustice, and inequality.

•Sen through his best-known work, ‘Poverty & Famines: An Essay on Entitlement and Deprivation’ book explained that famine is not a result of lack of food but rather a case of inequalities in the distribution of food, the release further mentioned.

•Sen’s contributions have helped in shaping several development plans and a number of policies of the United Nations.

Who is Amartya Sen?

•Amartya Sen is an internationally renowned Indian economist. Sen is currently a professor at Thomas W. Lamont university and also teaches Economics and Philosophy at Harvard University.

•He was born in India in 1933. He pursued his studies at Presidency College in Kolkata and later went to Trinity College, Cambridge where he got his BA, MA, and a Ph. D degree.

•Sen later in 1998 was also appointed as Master of Trinity College, Cambridge till 2004.

•Sen has been widely known for his work to alleviate poverty, devising methods to fight against disease, injustice, inequality, research in causes of famines, economic measurement, social choice theory.

•Sen published his book called ‘Poverty & Famines: An Essay on Entitlement and Deprivation’ in which he explained in depth the social and economic causes in many cases of famine.

Amartya Sen: Awards

1998: Sen was awarded a Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences

1999: Sen got the Bharat Ratna for his key contributions to Welfare Economics.

2020: He was given the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade by the German Publishers and Booksellers Association for his work highlighting issues of global justice and social injustice in the healthcare and education field.

2021: He was awarded Spain’s top Princess of Asturias Award in the Social Sciences.