Odisha CM announces Rs 1,690 crore COVID-19 package for financially weaker sections

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on June 17, 2021, announced a COVID-19 package of Rs 1690.46 crore for socially and financially weaker sections of people in the State.

The package will assist construction workers, landless farmers, tribal peoples, urban poor, state food security beneficiaries, Divyang students, and National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (NREGA) workers who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Though all section of society has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, socially and financially weaker sections are affected most,” said Odisha CM. During the second wave of the pandemic, the situation of these sections of the society has worsened, he added.

CM @Naveen_Odisha announced Special Covid Assistance of ₹ 1690.46 Cr to support life and livelihood of poor and vulnerable people who have been impacted by #COVID19. The assistance will benefit landless farmers, construction workers, tribal communities and students among others. pic.twitter.com/aq4or4karC — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) June 18, 2021

How will the COVID-19 package benefit?

Under the COVID-19 package of Rs 1690.46 crore,

• 178.911 crores will be given to around 17.84 lakh landless farmer families in the state, and Rs 206 crores will be used for the assistance of all landless farming families in three installments under the Kalia Scheme.

• Rs 260 crores will be given to the urban poor living in 114 municipal areas of the state under MUKTA Yojana by December 21.

• Workers under the NREGA scheme will be given Rs 50 per day as assistance in addition to daily wages. The state government will bear Rs 300 crores from April 21 to June 21 for the increased wages, the release further stated.

• The State government will further spend Rs 92.86 crores for providing 5 kgs of rice for free to the beneficiaries of the state’s Food Security Scheme from July to November 21.

• Rs 5,000 per family will be given as livelihood assistance to as many as 66,214 tribal people from 13 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) living in Odisha. The government will spend Rs 33.10 crores on this. The beneficiaries will receive the money directly in their bank account.

• The pre-matric scholarship amount for 5.40 lakh Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste students will be sent to their parent’s bank accounts. The government will spend Rs 252.35 crores on it.

• Rs 1,500 will be given to registered construction laborers in Odisha for which the government will spend Rs 360 crores.

• Rs 3.72 crores will be spent on 26,465 Divyang students under Banishree scholarships between April 21 to June 21.

• Rs 1,245 per month for food expenses will be given to 6,471 special school students who study online and stay at home.