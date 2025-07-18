Current Affairs One Liners 18 July 2025: New Amrit Bharat Trains

Current Affairs One Liners 18 July 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s One Liners Current Affairs. This section covers questions related to INS Nistar, the new Amrit Bharat trains, and more.
- Where was India’s first indigenous Diving Support Vessel, INS Nistar, commissioned? — Visakhapatnam
- From which district of Bihar did Prime Minister Narendra Modi flag off four new Amrit Bharat trains? — Motihari
- In which Indian city did Tesla recently open its first showroom? — Mumbai
- When is International Nelson Mandela Day observed every year? — 18 July
- Who has been nominated as the new Prime Minister of Ukraine recently? — Yulia Svyrydenko
- Who has been honoured with the United Nations Mandela Award 2025? — Brenda Reynolds and Kennedy Odede
- Who has been appointed as the SVEEP Icons for Bihar by the Election Commission of India? — Neetu Chandra and Kranti Jha
- In which state has India’s first Tribal Genome Sequencing Project been launched recently? — Gujarat
