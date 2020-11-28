Oscars 2021: Keith Gomes' Shameless is India's official entry in short film category at 93rd Academy Awards

Keith Gomes' short film 'Shameless' has been selected as India's official entry at the 93rd Academy Awards in the 'Live Action Short Film' category.

The short film was chosen from a list of five short films that included Trapped, Safar, Aditya Kelgaonkar's 'Sound proof' and Shaan Vyas' 'Natkhat'. Shameless, written and directed by Keith Gomes, had released in April 2019.

Following the film's selection for the Oscar race, Gomes thanked the whole cast and crew of the film. He shared that he makes films with little funding from family and friends and praised how everyone comes together with loads of love and passion. He said that he couldn't be more blessed.

Shameless Short Film

•Shameless starring Sayani Gupta, Hussain Dalal, and Rishabh Kapoor is a 15-minutes-long comedy thriller. The short film's narrative delves into the theme of the loss of human spirit due to technology.

•The film also attempts to raise relevant questions on the issues of entitlement, humanity and empathy toward the migrant class.

•The short film mainly revolves around the life of a work from home professional played by Hussain Dalal, who constantly orders food online and wakes up to find himself trapped by an exasperated and apologetic pizza delivery girl, essayed by Sayani Gupta.

Background

Shameless was one of the finalists at the recently concluded 3rd edition of the Best of India Short Film Festival 2020.

It is produced by Ashley Gomes and Keith Gomes and national award winner Sandeep Kamal. The sound has been designed by Oscar winner Resul Pookutty.