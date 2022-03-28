Oscars 2022 Winners List: CODA wins Oscar for Best Picture; Full list of 94th Academy Awards Winners

Oscars awards 2022 winners list India: The 94th Academy Awards returned in a mega event on March 28, 2022, at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The star-studded event announced the biggest awards for the year where 'CODA' won Oscars 2022 for Best Picture while Oscars 2022 for Best Actor went to Will Smith for his marvelous performance in 'King Richard', a story of a father and coach of famed tennis players- Serena Williams and Venus Williams.

Jessica Chastain took home Oscars 2022 'Best Actress in Leading Role' for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'. As Oscars 2022 winner, Ariana DeBose marked her name in Academy Award's history by becoming the first Afro-Latina, openly queer actor of color to win the award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in 'West Side Story'.

Oscars 2022 Best Director award has gone to Jane Campion for 'The Power of the Dog'. Oscars 2022 was also something to look out for as the red carpet event was held in person completely for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Oscars 2022 nominations, ‘Power of the Dog’ earned 12 nominations followed by ‘Dune’ with 10 nominations, and ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Belfast’ tied with 6 nominations each. Will Smith’s ‘King Richard’ also scored 6 nominations.

With Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Skyes as the hosts of the 94th Academy Awards, we are bringing you the Oscars 2022 full list of winners who have won the prestigious golden statuette.

Oscars 2022 Best Picture: CODA won 94th Academy Award for Best Picture

Oscars 2022 Best Actor: Will Smith wins Best Actor in leading role for 'King Richard'

Oscars 2022 Best Actress: Jessica Chastain takes Best Actress in leading role for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

Oscars 2022: Full list of winners

Go through the complete list of Oscars 2022 winners from the table below along with the categories under which they have won.

Categories Winners Best Actress in Leading Role Jessica Chastain- The Eyes of Tammy Faye Best Actor in Leading Role Will Smith- King Richard Best Director Jane Campion- The Power of the Dog Best International Feature Drive My Car (Japan) Best Supporting Actress Ariana DeBose- West Side Story Best Supporting Actor Troy Kotsur-CODA Best Animated Feature Encanto Best Original Score Hans Zimmer- Dune Best Cinematography Greig Fraser- Dune Best Visual Effects Dune- Tristan Myles, Paul Lambert, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer Best Editing Joe Walker- Dune Best Sound Dune- Mac Ruth, Theo Green, Mark Mangini, Ron Bartlett, and Doug Hemphill Best Production Design Dune Best Makeup and Hairstyling The Eyes of Tammy- Stephanie Ingram, Linda Dowds, and Justin Raleigh Best Live-action Short The Long Goodbye Best Animated Short The Windshield Piper Best Documentary Short The Queen of Basketball Best Adapted Screenplay CODA Best Original Screenplay Belfast Best Costume Design Jenny Beavan- Cruella Best Documentary Feature Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution could not be televised) Best Original Song Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell for 'No Time to Die' from 'No Time to Die'

