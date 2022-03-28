JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

Oscars 2022 Winners List: CODA wins Oscar for Best Picture; Full list of 94th Academy Awards Winners

Oscars 2022 Winners List: Oscars 2022 for Best Picture has gone to 'CODA' while the Best Actress Oscars 2022 in leading role went to Jessica Chastain for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'. Will Smith took home the Oscars 'Best Actor in Leading Role' for 'King Richard'. Check the full list of 94th Academy Awards winners. 

Created On: Mar 28, 2022 07:25 ISTModified On: Mar 28, 2022 09:34 IST
Oscars 2022 winners list
Oscars 2022 winners list

Oscars awards 2022 winners list India: The 94th Academy Awards returned in a mega event on March 28, 2022, at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The star-studded event announced the biggest awards for the year where 'CODA' won Oscars 2022 for Best Picture while Oscars 2022 for Best Actor went to Will Smith for his marvelous performance in 'King Richard', a story of a father and coach of famed tennis players- Serena Williams and Venus Williams.

Jessica Chastain took home Oscars 2022 'Best Actress in Leading Role' for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'.  As Oscars 2022 winner, Ariana DeBose marked her name in Academy Award's history by becoming the first Afro-Latina, openly queer actor of color to win the award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in 'West Side Story'.

Oscars 2022 Best Director award has gone to Jane Campion for 'The Power of the Dog'. Oscars 2022 was also something to look out for as the red carpet event was held in person completely for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In Oscars 2022 nominations, ‘Power of the Dog’ earned 12 nominations followed by ‘Dune’ with 10 nominations, and ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Belfast’ tied with 6 nominations each. Will Smith’s ‘King Richard’ also scored 6 nominations.

With Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Skyes as the hosts of the 94th Academy Awards, we are bringing you the Oscars 2022 full list of winners who have won the prestigious golden statuette.

Oscars 2022 Best Picture: CODA won 94th Academy Award for Best Picture

Oscars 2022 Best Actor: Will Smith wins Best Actor in leading role for 'King Richard'

Oscars 2022 Best Actress: Jessica Chastain takes Best Actress in leading role for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

Oscars 2022: Full list of winners

Go through the complete list of Oscars 2022 winners from the table below along with the categories under which they have won.

Categories

Winners

Best Actress in Leading Role

Jessica Chastain- The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Actor in Leading Role

Will Smith- King Richard

Best Director

Jane Campion- The Power of the Dog

Best International Feature

Drive My Car (Japan)

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose- West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur-CODA

Best Animated Feature

Encanto

Best Original Score

Hans Zimmer- Dune

Best Cinematography

Greig Fraser- Dune

Best Visual Effects

Dune- Tristan Myles, Paul Lambert, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

Best Editing

Joe Walker- Dune

Best Sound

Dune- Mac Ruth, Theo Green, Mark Mangini, Ron Bartlett, and Doug Hemphill

Best Production Design

Dune

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy- Stephanie Ingram, Linda Dowds, and Justin Raleigh

Best Live-action Short

The Long Goodbye

Best Animated Short

The Windshield Piper

Best Documentary Short

The Queen of Basketball

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan- Cruella

Best Documentary Feature

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution could not be televised)

Best Original Song

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell for 'No Time to Die' from 'No Time to Die'

