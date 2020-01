Padma Awards 2020: Arun Jaitley, Kangana Ranaut among 118 Padma Awardees

Padma Awards 2020 in News: The government of India has announced the names of Padma Award winners on January 26, 2020. Former Union Ministers - Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, and George Fernandes, as well as famous Olympian boxer Mary Kam, have been named for the Padma Vibhushan award on the eve of Republic Day.

This year seven prominent personalities have been chosen for Padma Vibhushan, 16 personalities for Padma Bhushan and 118 people for Padma Shri awards. The personalities who will be honored with the Padma Shri award include Jagdish Lal Ahuja, social activist Javed Ahmed Tech, social activist Sathyanarayan Mundayoor, social activist S Ramakrishna, social activist Yogi Aaron.

List of Padma Vibhushan 2020 winners

These include George Fernandes (Posthumous), Arun Jaitley (Posthumous), former Prime Minister of Mauritius Anerood Jugnauth, Mary Kom, Chhannulal Mishra, Sushma Swaraj (posthumous) and Pejavara Adhokhaja Matha Udupi (Posthumous).

List of Padma Bhushan 2020 Winners

Winners of this year’s Padma Bhushan award are - M. Mumtaz Ali, Muazzam Ali (posthumously), Muzaffar Hussain Baig, Ajay Chakraborty, Manoj Das, Balakrishna Doshi, Krishnammal Jagannathan, Former Nagaland Chief Minister SC Jamir, Uttarakhand's well-known environmentalist and social worker Dr. Anil Prakash Joshi, Dr. Tsering Landol, eminent industrialist Anand Mahindra, Neelakanta Ramakrishna Madhava Menon (Posthumous), former Union Minister Manohar Parrikar (Posthumous), Prof. Jagdish Seth, Olympian badminton player PV Sindhu and industrialist Venu Srinivasan.

List of Padma Shri 2020 Winners

Guru Shashadhar Acharya,Dr. Yogi Aeron,Jai Prakash Agarwal, Jagdish Lal Ahuja Social Work Punjab, Kazi Masum Akhtar, Gloria Arieira, Khan Zaheerkhan Bakhtiyarkhan, Padmavathy Bandopadhyay, Dr. Sushovan Banerjee, Dr. Digambar Behera, Dr. Damayanti Beshra, Pawar Popatrao Bhaguji, Himmata Ram Bhambhu, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Gafurbhai M. Bilakhia, Bob Blackman,Indira P. P. Bora, Madan Singh Chauhan among others.

About Padma Awards

The Padma Awards are the highest civilian awards in India. The personalities of various fields like arts, science and engineering, social work, sports, civil service, literature and education etc are awarded. These awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day and the President of India confers these awards in March / April at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Padma Awards are given in three categories:

"Padma Vibhushan" exceptional and distinguished service;

"Padma Bhushan" distinguished service of outstanding quality and

"Padma Shri" distinguished service in any field.

