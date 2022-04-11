Pakistan Assembly to elect new PM today, ousted PM Imran Khan, PTI MLAs to resign: All you need to know!

New Pakistan PM: The Pakistan National Assembly is scheduled to vote to elect the new Pakistan Prime Minister today, on April 11, 2022. Opposition Leader and PML President Shehbaz Sharif and PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi have filed their nomination papers for the post of Prime Minister. Shehbaz Sharif is said to be the frontrunner for the post.

The nominations come a day after Pakistan PM Imran Khan lost the no-trust late night on April 9th with 174 votes in favour of the no-confidence motion in the 342-member assembly, which is above the majority mark of 172. PTI Chief Imran Khan and MLAs were absent during the vote.

The National Assembly of Pakistan will elect a new Prime Minister today, after Imran Khan lost the trust vote pic.twitter.com/zeSrxxH7EH — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022

With this, Imran Khan became the first-ever Pakistani Prime Minister to lose a no-confidence motion in the assembly and face removal in such a manner. Imran Khan has alleged foreign conspiracy in the toppling of his government. The PTI has decided to submit en masse resignations in the National Assembly.

Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that they are resigning. Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry announced that the PTI has decided to resign from the assemblies and this process will start from the National Assembly after the election of the Prime Minister today.

PTI MNAs will resign en masse from the National Assembly, the party has decided: Pakistan's Samaa — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022

Who will be the next Pakistan Prime Minister?

Pakistan PM Nominees-

Shehbaz Sharif

Shehbaz Sharif is slated to be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan. He is the younger brother of former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, who is currently disqualified from contesting in elections. The joint Opposition comprises the socialist Pakistan Peoples Party, Balochistan Awami Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) and right-leaning PML (Nawaz) and religious Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam of Maulana Fazlur Rehman have proposed Shehbaz's name as their candidate.

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as its nominee for the Prime Ministerial post.

Mass Protests in Pakistan

The voting for the new Prime Minister will take place in the National Assembly amid mass protests across the country by supporters of Imran Khan. PTI had organised mass rallies across several cities on April 10th to protest the ouster of Imran Khan. Imran Khan himself had called his supporters to take the streets in protest against an “imported government”.

The protest rallies were organised in cities including Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Malakand, Khyber, Multan Khanewal and Jhang. Imran Khan further riled up the protestors by tweeting, "Pakistan became an independent state in 1947; but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty & democracy."

Pakistan became an independent state in 1947; but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty & democracy. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 10, 2022