Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif-led cabinet takes oath; Check complete Pakistan Cabinet Minister List 2022 here
The new Pakistan cabinet includes 30 Federal Ministers and four Ministers of State. Check complete list here.
Pakistan Cabinet Minister List 2022: Pakistan Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif-led's new Pakistan cabinet took oath in a ceremony held on April 19, 2022. The new cabinet was sworn in almost a week after Pakistan's Parliament elected PM Shehbaz Sharif to replace Imran Khan, who lost the no-confidence vote on April 11.
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's office announced the names for the new Cabinet members on April 18 after week-long deliberations. The new Pakistan Cabinet is made up of allied political parties.
In total, 34 Ministers were administered the oath of the office by Pakistan Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani during a brief ceremony at the Presidency in Islamabad. The cabinet ministers list includes 30 Federal Ministers and four Ministers of State.
The Pakistan Prime Minister also appointed three advisors -
1. Qamar Zaman Kaira
2. Engineer Amir Muqam
3. Miftah Ismail
Pakistan Cabinet Minister List 2022: Check Full list of Ministers
|
S/No
|
Ministers
|
1.
|
Khawaja Muhammad Asif
|
2.
|
Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary
|
3.
|
Rana Sana Ullah Khan
|
4.
|
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq
|
5.
|
Rana Tanveer Hussain
|
6.
|
Khurrum Dastagir Khan
|
7.
|
Marriyum Aurangzeb
|
8.
|
Khawaja Saad Rafique
|
9.
|
Mian Javed Latif
|
10.
|
Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada
|
11.
|
Murtaza Javed Abbasi
|
12.
|
Azam Nazeer Tarar
|
13.
|
Khursheed Ahmed Shah
|
14.
|
Naveed Qamar
|
15.
|
Sherry Rehman
|
16.
|
Abdul Qadir Patel
|
17.
|
Shazia Marri
|
18.
|
Syed Murtaza Mahmud
|
19.
|
Sajid Hussain Turi
|
20.
|
Ehsaan ur Rehman Mazari
|
21.
|
Abid Hussain Bhayo
|
22.
|
Asad Mahmood
|
23.
|
Abdul Wasay
|
24.
|
Abdul Shakoor
|
25.
|
Muhammad Talha Mahmood
|
26.
|
Syed Amin-ul-Haque
|
27.
|
Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari
|
28.
|
Muhammad Israr Tareen
|
29.
|
Nawabzada Shazain Bugti
|
30.
|
Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema
|Ministers of State
|S.no
|Ministers of State
|1.
|Aisha Ghaus Pasha
|2.
|Hina Rabbani Khar
|3.
|Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju
|4.
|Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar
Background
As per reports, the ceremony was scheduled to be held on April 18th but had to be delayed to April 19th after President Arif Alvi refused to administer the oath to the new legislators citing health reasons. The President had refused to administer the oath to PM Sharif as well citing health reasons.
Shehbaz Sharif had replaced Imran Khan through a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, Pakistan’s lower house of parliament.
