Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif-led cabinet takes oath; Check complete Pakistan Cabinet Minister List 2022 here

Pakistan Cabinet Minister List 2022: Pakistan Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif-led's new Pakistan cabinet took oath in a ceremony held on April 19, 2022. The new cabinet was sworn in almost a week after Pakistan's Parliament elected PM Shehbaz Sharif to replace Imran Khan, who lost the no-confidence vote on April 11.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's office announced the names for the new Cabinet members on April 18 after week-long deliberations. The new Pakistan Cabinet is made up of allied political parties.

In total, 34 Ministers were administered the oath of the office by Pakistan Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani during a brief ceremony at the Presidency in Islamabad. The cabinet ministers list includes 30 Federal Ministers and four Ministers of State.

The Pakistan Prime Minister also appointed three advisors -

1. Qamar Zaman Kaira

2. Engineer Amir Muqam

3. Miftah Ismail

Pakistan Cabinet Minister List 2022: Check Full list of Ministers

S/No Ministers 1. Khawaja Muhammad Asif 2. Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary 3. Rana Sana Ullah Khan 4. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq 5. Rana Tanveer Hussain 6. Khurrum Dastagir Khan 7. Marriyum Aurangzeb 8. Khawaja Saad Rafique 9. Mian Javed Latif 10. Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada 11. Murtaza Javed Abbasi 12. Azam Nazeer Tarar 13. Khursheed Ahmed Shah 14. Naveed Qamar 15. Sherry Rehman 16. Abdul Qadir Patel 17. Shazia Marri 18. Syed Murtaza Mahmud 19. Sajid Hussain Turi 20. Ehsaan ur Rehman Mazari 21. Abid Hussain Bhayo 22. Asad Mahmood 23. Abdul Wasay 24. Abdul Shakoor 25. Muhammad Talha Mahmood 26. Syed Amin-ul-Haque 27. Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari 28. Muhammad Israr Tareen 29. Nawabzada Shazain Bugti 30. Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema

Ministers of State S.no Ministers of State 1. Aisha Ghaus Pasha 2. Hina Rabbani Khar 3. Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju 4. Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar

Background

As per reports, the ceremony was scheduled to be held on April 18th but had to be delayed to April 19th after President Arif Alvi refused to administer the oath to the new legislators citing health reasons. The President had refused to administer the oath to PM Sharif as well citing health reasons.

Shehbaz Sharif had replaced Imran Khan through a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, Pakistan’s lower house of parliament.