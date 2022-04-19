Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif-led cabinet takes oath; Check complete Pakistan Cabinet Minister List 2022 here

The new Pakistan cabinet includes 30 Federal Ministers and four Ministers of State. Check complete list here. 

Created On: Apr 19, 2022 16:35 IST
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif-led cabinet takes oath
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif-led cabinet takes oath

Pakistan Cabinet Minister List 2022: Pakistan Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif-led's new Pakistan cabinet took oath in a ceremony held on April 19, 2022. The new cabinet was sworn in almost a week after Pakistan's Parliament elected PM Shehbaz Sharif to replace Imran Khan, who lost the no-confidence vote on April 11.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's office announced the names for the new Cabinet members on April 18 after week-long deliberations. The new Pakistan Cabinet is made up of allied political parties. 

In total, 34 Ministers were administered the oath of the office by Pakistan Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani during a brief ceremony at the Presidency in Islamabad. The cabinet ministers list includes 30 Federal Ministers and four Ministers of State. 

The Pakistan Prime Minister also appointed three advisors -

1. Qamar Zaman Kaira

2. Engineer Amir Muqam

3. Miftah Ismail 

Read Also: Who is Shehbaz Sharif? Nawaz Sharif's brother replaces Imran Khan to become 23rd Pakistan Prime Minister

Pakistan Cabinet Minister List 2022: Check Full list of Ministers

S/No

Ministers

1.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif

2.

Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary 

3.

Rana Sana Ullah Khan

4.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

5.

Rana Tanveer Hussain

6.

Khurrum Dastagir Khan

7.

Marriyum Aurangzeb

8.

Khawaja Saad Rafique

9.

Mian Javed Latif

10.

Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada

11.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi

12.

Azam Nazeer Tarar

13.

Khursheed Ahmed Shah

14.

Naveed Qamar

15.

Sherry Rehman 

16.

Abdul Qadir Patel

17.

Shazia Marri

18.

Syed Murtaza Mahmud

19.

Sajid Hussain Turi

20.

Ehsaan ur Rehman Mazari

21.

Abid Hussain Bhayo

22.

Asad Mahmood

23.

Abdul Wasay

24.

Abdul Shakoor

25.

Muhammad Talha Mahmood

26.

Syed Amin-ul-Haque

27.

Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari

28.

Muhammad Israr Tareen

29.

Nawabzada Shazain Bugti

30.

Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema

 

Ministers of State
S.no Ministers of State
1. Aisha Ghaus Pasha
2. Hina Rabbani Khar
3. Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju 
4. Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar 

Background

As per reports, the ceremony was scheduled to be held on April 18th but had to be delayed to April 19th after President Arif Alvi refused to administer the oath to the new legislators citing health reasons. The President had refused to administer the oath to PM Sharif as well citing health reasons. 

Shehbaz Sharif had replaced Imran Khan through a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, Pakistan’s lower house of parliament. 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    View all