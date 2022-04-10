Who is Shehbaz Sharif? Opposition leader likely to replace Imran Khan as Pakistan Prime Minister

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan's opposition leader and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is set to become the next Prime Minister of Pakistan. Pakistan's National Assembly will vote on April 11 to elect the new Prime Minister. This comes after Imran Khan lost the no-confidence motion tabled against him in the assembly, becoming the first Pakistan PM to do so.

The ruling Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government lost the no-trust vote with 174 votes in favour of the motion in the 342 member assembly. The voting took place after midnight despite several attempts to block it. The members of the ruling PTI including Pakistan PM Imran Khan were absent during the voting.

174 members have recorded their votes in favour of the resolution. The no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan has been passed in the Pakistan National Assembly.

Shehbaz Sharif's candidature for Prime Minister was revealed by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during a joint press conference of the opposition parties earlier. He is likely to be elected as the new Prime Minister in the same National Assembly session, as the Supreme Court of Pakistan after restoring the National Assembly had declared that if in case of Imran Khan is removed as a result of the no-confidence motion, the new leader of the House should be elected in the same session.

Pakistan's Supreme Court in a historic judgment on April 8th had declared Imran Khan's decision to advise the President to dissolve the National Assembly as unconstitutional and had also set aside the ruling of the Deputy Speaker rejecting the no-trust vote against Imran Khan government. The top court had called for the convening of the session of the National Assembly "not later than 10:30 AM on Saturday"

Who is Shehbaz Sharif?- Know in 10 Points

1. Shehbaz Sharif is the younger brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who served as Pakistan PM for three terms. Born in Lahore in 1950, Sharif is a graduate of Government College University, Lahore.

2. Shehbaz Sharif has been serving as the Chief Minister of the crucial Punjab province of Pakistan for the previous three terms.

3. He had last staked a claim for the position of the PM in 2018 but PPP's decision to abstain from the PM vote had paved the way for the election of PTI's Imran Khan as the Prime Minister.

4. Shehbaz Sharif was nominated as the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

5. He initially joined his family's steel business and then become the president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries in 1985.

6. His elder brother Nawaz Sharif was inducted into the Punjab Provincial Cabinet as Finance Minister in 1983 under the dictatorship of Zia-ul-Haq.

7. He entered the Punjab Provincial Assembly in 1988 and was elected to the National Assembly in 1990. He became the leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly in 1993.

8. He become the Chief Minister of Punjab for the first time in 1997 but his term was cut short by Pervez Musharraf's military coup of 1999.

9. He became the Punjab CM again in 2008, returning from political exile after almost a decade.

10. Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the President of PML-N unopposed in February 2018 after his brother, then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified from key positions after being named in the 'Panama Papers'.

Corruption Charges

Shehbaz Sharif also faces serious corruption charges similar to his elder brother. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had frozen 23 properties belonging to Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza in December 2019 accusing them of money laundering.

The NAB arrested him in the same case in September 2020 and he was released on bail in April 2021 by the Lahore High Court.