Palestine Cultural Day: 5 Facts About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Need to Know

Palestine Cultural Day 2022: The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people is observed every year on November 29 since 1978. The particular date was chosen because of its significance to the people of Palestine. It was on this day in 1947 that the United National General Assembly adopted the resolution on the partition of Palestine.

The day of Solidarity for the Palestine people provides an opportunity to the international community to focus its attention on the fact that the issue of Palestine remains unresolved and the people of the region are yet to attain their rights.

Why Palestine Cultural Day is observed?

Palestine Cultural Day attained significance in the later years when in the resolution 60/37 of December 1, 2005, the UN General Assembly requested the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People and the Division for Palestinian Rights, as part of the observance of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on November 29, to continue to organise an annual exhibit on the Palestinian rights or a cultural event in the cooperation with Permanent Observer Mission of Palestine to the UN.

"Together, let us reaffirm our support to the Palestinian people in their quest to achieve their inalienable rights and build a future of peace, justice, security, and dignity for all."



-- @antonioguterres on #PalestineDay. https://t.co/JdW8PAOifg pic.twitter.com/NYk8mXI89w — United Nations (@UN) November 28, 2022

Israel Palestine Conflict

The ongoing conflict between the two regions is one of the world’s most enduring conflicts which started in the mid-20th century.

Various attempts have also been made to resolve the conflict as part of the peace process. The public declarations of claims to a Jewish homeland in Palestine, which included the First Zionist Congress of 1897 and the Balfour Declaration of 1817, created early tensions in the region.

5 Facts about the Israel-Palestine Conflict

The israel-Palestine conflict is one of the major and ongoing conflicts of the current times. To completely understand the history and timeline, we are bringing you certain facts about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

1. Israel-Palestine is more of a land conflict

Despite having a common perception that a clash is between Jews and Arabs and is religious, the Israel-Palestine conflict is rooted in territorial claims. From the call for the creation of a state for Jews to the Palestinians' desire for an independent nation, the conflict is much beyond religion.

2. Palestine once characterised by tolerance and multiculturalism

Muslims, Christians, and Jews, during the Ottoman period, for the most part, lived harmoniously together. The marriages and relations between Arabs and Jews were also not unheard of. Despite Muslims accounting for almost 87% of the population, a collective Palestinian identity emerged that transcended religious divisions.

3. Divisions during British Mandatory Period

After the fall of the Ottoman Empire after World War One, Britain took control of its Palestinian Territories in a period known as the British Mandate. During this time period, the Britishers created different institutions for Christians, Muslims, and Jews which blocked communication and encouraged a divide among the groups.

4. 1948 Arab-Israeli War

After years of increasing tensions and a failed attempt to Palestine partition into two states by the UN, in 1948 war broke out between Israel on one side and a coalition of Arab nations on the other. It was during this time that the State of Israel was formally established. It was the beginning for Israelis the demand of their nation-state and the realization of their long-held desire for a Jewish homeland.

5. Violence threaten war between Israel and Palestine

In 2021, new conflicts arose following days of the clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at a holy site in East Jerusalem. The place is known as Temple Mount to Jews and Al-Haram-al-Sharif to Muslims. The clashes led to several deaths and the conflict remained in the following months.

