Paralympics 2020 India Schedule: Check full schedule of Indian athletes at Tokyo Paralympics 

Paralympics 2020 India Schedule: India has sent a 54-member strong contingent to compete at Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 in nine sporting disciplines including track & field, table tennis, archery, badminton, taekwondo and swimming. Get full schedule of Indian athletes at Tokyo Paralympics here.

Created On: Aug 24, 2021 16:12 ISTModified On: Aug 24, 2021 16:12 IST
Paralympics 2020 India Schedule

Paralympics 2020 India Schedule: India has sent a 54-member strong contingent to compete at Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020. The Indian athletes will be competing in nine sporting disciplines including track & field, table tennis, archery, badminton, taekwondo and swimming. 

Rio Paralympic Champions Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajaria and high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu will be competing at the 2020 paralympic games as well. 

The Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony will get underway today, on August 24, 2021. The Paralympic Opening Ceremony will be hosted at the Olympic Stadium, which also hosted the Opening and Closing Ceremonies for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Paralympic Games will begin on August 25 and conclude on September 5, 2021. 

When and where can we watch Tokyo Paralympics 2020 live?

DD Sports will broadcast Paralympics Tokyo 2020 live every day 9 am onwards on all cable and DTH platforms.

Check the full schedule of Indian athletes at Tokyo Paralympics

Paralympics 2020 India Schedule: Day-wise Schedule

August 25, Wednesday
Sport Events Indian Athletes
Table Tennis Individual C3 Sonalben Madhubhai Patel

Individual C4 

 Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel

August 27, Friday
Sport Events Indian Athletes
Archery Men’s Recurve Individual Open Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara
Men’s Compound Individual Open  Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami
Women’s Compound Individual Open  Jyoti Baliyan
Compound Mixed Team Open Jyoti Baliyan & TBC
Powerlifting Men’s 65kg Jaideep Deswal
Women’s 50kg   Sakina Khatun
Swimming 200 Individual Medley SM7  Suyash Jadhav

August 28, Saturday
Sport Events Indian Athletes

Athletics

 Men’s Javelin Throw F57 Ranjeet Bhati

August 29, Sunday
Sport Events Indian Athletes
Athletics

 Men’s Discus Throw F52 Vinod Kumar
Men’s High Jump T47 Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal

August 30, Monday
Sport Events Indian Athletes
Athletics Men’s Discus Throw F56 Yogesh Kathuniya
Men’s Javelin Throw F46  Sundar Singh Gurjar, Ajeet Singh, Devendra Jhajharia
Men’s Javelin Throw F64 Sumit Antil, Sandeep Choudhary
Shooting 

 Men’s R1 – 10 m air rifle standing SH1 Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar, Deepak Saini
Women’s R2 – 10 m air rifle SH1 Avani Lekhara

August 31, Tuesday
Sport Events Indian Athletes
Athletics Men’s High Jump T63 Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Singh Bhati
Women’s 100m T13  Simran
Women’s Shot Put F34 Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhav

Shooting 		 Men’s P1 – 10 m air pistol SH1 Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh, Singhraj
Women’s P2 – 10 m air pistol SH1  Rubina Francis

September 1, Wednesday
Sport Events Indian Athletes
Badminton Men’s Singles SL3 Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar
Women’s Singles SU5 Palak Kohli
Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli
Athletics Men’s Club Throw F51 Dharambir Nain, Amit Kumar Saroha
Shooting  Mixed R3 – 10 m air rifle prone SH1 Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu & Avani Lekhara

September 2, Thursday
Sport Events Indian Athletes
Badminton Men’s Singles SL4 Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon
Men’s Singles SS6 Krishna Nagar
Women’s Singles SL4 Parul Parmar
Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5  Parul Parmar & Palak Kohli
Para Canoeing Women’s VL2  Prachi Yadav
Taekwondo Women’s K44 -49kg Aruna Tanwar
Athletics Men’s Shot Put F35 Arvind Malik
Shooting Mixed P3 - 25 m pistol SH1  Akash & Rahul Jakhar

September 3, Friday
Sport Events Indian Athletes
Swimming 50m Butterfly S7  Suyash Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan
Shooting

 Men’s R7 - 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 Deepak Saini
Women’s R8 – 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 Avani Lekhara



Athletics		 Men’s High Jump T64 Praveen Kumar
Men’s Javelin Throw F54 Tek Chand
Men’s Shot Put F57 Soman Rana
Women’s Club Throw F51 Ekta Bhyan, Kashish Lakra

September 4, Saturday
Sport Events Indian Athletes
Shooting Mixed P4 – 50 m pistol SH1  Akash, Manish Narwal & Singhraj
Athletics Men’s Javelin Throw F41 Navdeep Singh

September 5, Sunday 
Sport Events Indian Athletes
Shooting Mixed R6 – 50 m rifle prone SH1  Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara & Sidhartha Babu

 

