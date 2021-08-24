Paralympics 2020 India Schedule: Check full schedule of Indian athletes at Tokyo Paralympics 

Paralympics 2020 India Schedule: India has sent a 54-member strong contingent to compete at Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020. The Indian athletes will be competing in nine sporting disciplines including track & field, table tennis, archery, badminton, taekwondo and swimming.

Rio Paralympic Champions Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajaria and high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu will be competing at the 2020 paralympic games as well.

The Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony will get underway today, on August 24, 2021. The Paralympic Opening Ceremony will be hosted at the Olympic Stadium, which also hosted the Opening and Closing Ceremonies for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Paralympic Games will begin on August 25 and conclude on September 5, 2021.

When and where can we watch Tokyo Paralympics 2020 live?

DD Sports will broadcast Paralympics Tokyo 2020 live every day 9 am onwards on all cable and DTH platforms.

Are you ready for the #TokyoParalympics?!



Watch the Opening Ceremony TOMORROW morning LIVE at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN, https://t.co/FmEtvutDRA and the NBC Sports App. pic.twitter.com/oTeu96yLhZ — #TokyoParalympics (@NBCOlympics) August 23, 2021

Check the full schedule of Indian athletes at Tokyo Paralympics