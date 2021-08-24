Paralympics 2020 India Schedule: Check full schedule of Indian athletes at Tokyo Paralympics
Paralympics 2020 India Schedule: India has sent a 54-member strong contingent to compete at Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 in nine sporting disciplines including track & field, table tennis, archery, badminton, taekwondo and swimming. Get full schedule of Indian athletes at Tokyo Paralympics here.
India has sent a 54-member strong contingent to compete at Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020. The Indian athletes will be competing in nine sporting disciplines including track & field, table tennis, archery, badminton, taekwondo and swimming.
Rio Paralympic Champions Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajaria and high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu will be competing at the 2020 paralympic games as well.
The Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony will get underway today, on August 24, 2021. The Paralympic Opening Ceremony will be hosted at the Olympic Stadium, which also hosted the Opening and Closing Ceremonies for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Paralympic Games will begin on August 25 and conclude on September 5, 2021.
When and where can we watch Tokyo Paralympics 2020 live?
DD Sports will broadcast Paralympics Tokyo 2020 live every day 9 am onwards on all cable and DTH platforms.
Check the full schedule of Indian athletes at Tokyo Paralympics
|
Paralympics 2020 India Schedule: Day-wise Schedule
|
August 25, Wednesday
|Sport
|Events
|Indian Athletes
|Table Tennis
|Individual C3
|Sonalben Madhubhai Patel
|
Individual C4
|Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel
|
August 27, Friday
|Sport
|Events
|Indian Athletes
|Archery
|Men’s Recurve Individual Open
|Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara
|Men’s Compound Individual Open
|Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami
|Women’s Compound Individual Open
|Jyoti Baliyan
|Compound Mixed Team Open
|Jyoti Baliyan & TBC
|Powerlifting
|Men’s 65kg
|Jaideep Deswal
|Women’s 50kg
|Sakina Khatun
|Swimming
|200 Individual Medley SM7
|Suyash Jadhav
|
August 28, Saturday
|Sport
|Events
|Indian Athletes
|
Athletics
|Men’s Javelin Throw F57
|Ranjeet Bhati
|
August 29, Sunday
|Sport
|Events
|Indian Athletes
|Athletics
|Men’s Discus Throw F52
|Vinod Kumar
|Men’s High Jump T47
|Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal
|
August 30, Monday
|Sport
|Events
|Indian Athletes
|Athletics
|Men’s Discus Throw F56
|Yogesh Kathuniya
|Men’s Javelin Throw F46
|Sundar Singh Gurjar, Ajeet Singh, Devendra Jhajharia
|Men’s Javelin Throw F64
|Sumit Antil, Sandeep Choudhary
|Shooting
|Men’s R1 – 10 m air rifle standing SH1
|Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar, Deepak Saini
|Women’s R2 – 10 m air rifle SH1
|Avani Lekhara
|
August 31, Tuesday
|Sport
|Events
|Indian Athletes
|Athletics
|Men’s High Jump T63
|Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Singh Bhati
|Women’s 100m T13
|Simran
|Women’s Shot Put F34
|Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhav
|
Shooting
|Men’s P1 – 10 m air pistol SH1
|Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh, Singhraj
|Women’s P2 – 10 m air pistol SH1
|Rubina Francis
|
September 1, Wednesday
|Sport
|Events
|Indian Athletes
|Badminton
|Men’s Singles SL3
|Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar
|Women’s Singles SU5
|Palak Kohli
|Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5
|Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli
|Athletics
|Men’s Club Throw F51
|Dharambir Nain, Amit Kumar Saroha
|Shooting
|Mixed R3 – 10 m air rifle prone SH1
|Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu & Avani Lekhara
|
September 2, Thursday
|Sport
|Events
|Indian Athletes
|Badminton
|Men’s Singles SL4
|Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon
|Men’s Singles SS6
|Krishna Nagar
|Women’s Singles SL4
|Parul Parmar
|Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5
|Parul Parmar & Palak Kohli
|Para Canoeing
|Women’s VL2
|Prachi Yadav
|Taekwondo
|Women’s K44 -49kg
|Aruna Tanwar
|Athletics
|Men’s Shot Put F35
|Arvind Malik
|Shooting
|Mixed P3 - 25 m pistol SH1
|Akash & Rahul Jakhar
|
September 3, Friday
|Sport
|Events
|Indian Athletes
|Swimming
|50m Butterfly S7
|Suyash Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan
|Shooting
|Men’s R7 - 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1
|Deepak Saini
|Women’s R8 – 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1
|Avani Lekhara
|
Athletics
|Men’s High Jump T64
|Praveen Kumar
|Men’s Javelin Throw F54
|Tek Chand
|Men’s Shot Put F57
|Soman Rana
|Women’s Club Throw F51
|Ekta Bhyan, Kashish Lakra
|
September 4, Saturday
|Sport
|Events
|Indian Athletes
|Shooting
|Mixed P4 – 50 m pistol SH1
|Akash, Manish Narwal & Singhraj
|Athletics
|Men’s Javelin Throw F41
|Navdeep Singh
|
September 5, Sunday
|Sport
|Events
|Indian Athletes
|Shooting
|Mixed R6 – 50 m rifle prone SH1
|Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara & Sidhartha Babu
