Param Super Computer installed at IIT Roorkee; Know Benefits, Key Features
PARAM Ganga has a supercomputing capacity of 1.66 Petaflops (Peta Floating-Point Operations Per Second.
Param Super Computer: A super computer made in India, ‘PARAM Ganga’ was installed at IIT Roorkee on March 7, 2022. The installation of the super computer was done B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, Chairman of IIT Roorkee.
The Petascale Super Computer has been made in India under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM). The key focus is to provide computational power to the user community of IIT Roorkee and neighbouring academic institutions.
Speaking on the occasion, IIT Roorkee Chairman said, “IIT Roorkee will carry out advanced research and capacity building using this supercomputing infrastructure developed under NSM. “
Param Super Computer
- IIT Roorkee had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) to establish a state-of-the-art Supercomputing facility involving critical components.
- PARAM Ganga has a supercomputing capacity of 1.66 Petaflops (Peta Floating-Point Operations Per Second.
- The super computer has been designed and commissioned by C-DAC under Phase 2 of the build approach of the NSM.
- The substantial components utilized to build the super computer were manufactured and assembled in India along with an indigenous software stack developed by C-DAC.
Significance
The establishment of Param, made in India super computer is a major step towards the Make in India initiative of the Indian Government.
Overall, the installation of supercomputer infrastructure at various Institutes has helped the R&D community to achieve major objectives and milestones and thousands of computing jobs have also been created.
|
National Supercomputing Mission
The National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) is a joint initiative of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). It is being implemented by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore.
The four major pillars of the National Supercomputing Mission include:
The C-DAC has been entrusted with the responsibility to design, develop, deploy and commission supercomputing systems in India.
The NSM mission plans to build and deploy 24 supercomputing facilities in India with cumulative compute power of more than 64 Petaflops.
C-DAC has till now deployed 11 such systems at IISc, IITs, IISER Pune, JNCASR, NABI-Mohali and C-DAC under NSM Phase-1 and Phase-2. These systems have a cumulative compute power of more than 20 Petaflops.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS