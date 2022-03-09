Param Super Computer installed at IIT Roorkee; Know Benefits, Key Features

Param Super Computer: A super computer made in India, ‘PARAM Ganga’ was installed at IIT Roorkee on March 7, 2022. The installation of the super computer was done B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, Chairman of IIT Roorkee.

The Petascale Super Computer has been made in India under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM). The key focus is to provide computational power to the user community of IIT Roorkee and neighbouring academic institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, IIT Roorkee Chairman said, “IIT Roorkee will carry out advanced research and capacity building using this supercomputing infrastructure developed under NSM. “

Param Super Computer

IIT Roorkee had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) to establish a state-of-the-art Supercomputing facility involving critical components.

PARAM Ganga has a supercomputing capacity of 1.66 Petaflops (Peta Floating-Point Operations Per Second.

The super computer has been designed and commissioned by C-DAC under Phase 2 of the build approach of the NSM.

The substantial components utilized to build the super computer were manufactured and assembled in India along with an indigenous software stack developed by C-DAC.

Significance

The establishment of Param, made in India super computer is a major step towards the Make in India initiative of the Indian Government.

Overall, the installation of supercomputer infrastructure at various Institutes has helped the R&D community to achieve major objectives and milestones and thousands of computing jobs have also been created.