Budget session of Parliament begins, President addresses joint session of two houses

Parliament Session: The President is addressing the joint session of the two houses of the Parliament today. He began by saying that the joint session of the Parliament amid the Corona pandemic is essential, as it is a new year, a new decade and India is also entering into the 75th yr of independence. He said that today all MPs are present here with a message and trust that however tough be the challenge neither we nor India will stop.

Joint session of Parliament amid Corona pandemic is essential. It's a new yr & a new decade & we're also entering into the 75th yr of independence. Today all MPs are present here with message & trust that however tough be the challenge neither we nor India will stop: President pic.twitter.com/haBPLcKscV — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

The President then paid his tribute to all those who passed away during the pandemic. He remembered former President Pranab Mukherjee, who had passed away during the period and six MPs who also passed away untimely due to COVID-19.

In this fight against the pandemic, we lost many citizens. Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away in this Corona period. Six MPs left us untimely due to COVID. I pay my tribute to all of them: President Ram Nath Kovind, in Parliament#BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/F7TWKgk1Vk — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

The President further said that he is satisfied with the timely decisions taken by the government to save the lives of lakhs of citizens. He noted how the number of new COVID cases is going down very rapidly and the number of recoveries is rising.

On India's vaccination programme

Speaking on India's vaccination programme, he said that it is a matter of pride that India is running the biggest vaccination program in the world. He noted how both the vaccines of this program are made in India and added saying in this crisis India shouldered its responsibility towards mankind and provided lakhs of doses of vaccines to several nations.

I am satisfied that the timely decision taken by my Government saved the lives of lakhs of citizens. Today the number of new COVID cases is going down rapidly. The number of recoveries is very high: President Ram Nath Kovind, in Parliament#BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/JzvhPj3Rvc — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

Ayushman Bharat Yojana

The President further highlighted how the facilities of Ayushman Bharat Yojana can be availed in any of the 24,000 hospitals across the nation. He highlighted that the poor are getting medicines at very low costs at 7000 centres across the country, under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana.

The facilities of Ayushman Bharat Yojana can be availed in any of the 24,000 hospitals across the nation. The poor are getting medicines at very low costs at 7000 centres across the country, under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana: President Kovind, in Parliament pic.twitter.com/rAi2cI0euY — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

Republic Day Violence

Speaking on the violence that happened during the farmer's tractor rally in the national capital on January 26, the President said that the national flag and a holy day like Republic Day were insulted in the past few days. He continued by saying that the constitution that provides us Freedom of Expression is the same Constitution that teaches us that law & rules have to be followed seriously.

The national flag and a holy day like Republic Day were insulted in the past few days. The Constitution that provides us Freedom of Expression, is the same Constitution that teaches us that law & rules have to be followed seriously: President Ram Nath Kovind, in Parliament pic.twitter.com/ixc7vf7ips — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

On Farmers

The President highlighted that small and marginal farmer are also a priority of the government to support them in their small expenses, around Rs 1,13,000 crores have been transferred directly to their accounts, under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Small and marginal farmers are also a priority for my Govt. To support such farmers in their small expenses, around Rs 1,13,000 crores have been transferred directly to their accounts, under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, in Parliament#BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/vEbhdopCFS — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

He further said that his government would like to clarify that the rights and facilities that were available before the formation of the three farm laws have not been cut short. He said that with these new agricultural reforms the government has provided new facilities and rights to farmers.

Budget Session of the Parliament

The Budget Session of the Parliament began today with strict observance of restrictions for coronavirus. The Union budget 2021 will be presented on February 1. The session will be held in two phases and will continue till the first week of April.