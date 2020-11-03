Parliament Winter Session 2020: Centre likely to hold two-week winter session in December-January

The Union Government has planned to call for a two-week winter session of the Parliament from December 21. The final call on the same will be taken after the Bihar State Assembly Election Results on November 10.

The centre expects that all formalities in Bihar Assembly Elections including the formation of the government and oath-taking ceremony to be over by the third week of November.

Key Highlights

•The Parliament's winter session usually begins in the third week of November. This year, the session may be postponed till the third week of December.

•The time of the session this year is likely to be between December 21, 2020 and January 2, 2021 while the budget session may be conducted on January 30.

•This would not be the first time that the winter session would start in December and end in January first week. The winter session of the 16th Lok Sabha was also held in December and got carried over till January 8, 2019. The Parliament had then met again 23 days later for the budget session.

•However, the current dates are tentative, the government will first review the legislative agenda proposed by ministries and then take the final call.

Background

The Parliament had last met for a delayed monsoon session on September 14, 2020. Though the session was supposed to continue non-stop, spilling over the weekends, till October 1st, it had to be adjourned sine die ahead of time on September 28 due to some MPs and Parliament staff testing positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 is also likely to impact the decision on the winter session and unlike the monsoon session, there is no pressing technical need to hold the session, as the rules mandate that Parliament needs to meet once every sixth month. Hence, the government has ample time till the budget session.

However, the Centre is keen to hold the winter session to address the legislative agenda to pass important bills, as if they are not passed now, they would get postponed till the budget session in February.

As per sources, there would be crucial bills that the government would want to be passed and not wait till the budget session to pass them, as the session is first dominated by presidential address, a motion of thanks followed by discussion and passage of the Union Budget. This would delay the passing of the bills further.