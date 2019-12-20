Pinaka: DRDO Successfully Test-Fires Indigenous Artillery Missile System

Pinaka Missile System, developed by Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), was recently successfully tested in Chandipur, Odisha. The Pinaka Mark-2 is capable of firing 12 rockets in just 44 seconds. It has successfully hit all targets.

Earlier, Pinaka did not have a guided line system. Now, it has equipped with an advanced guided line system. This change has increased both Pinaka's firepower and accuracy. The radar electro-optical system, telemetry system in the defense area of Chandipur monitored the entire route of the Pinaka rocket.

About Pinaka Mark-II

The Pinaka Mark-II rocket has been developed as a missile by combining navigation, control and guidance systems.

The missile's navigation system is supported by the Indian Regional Satellite System (IRNSS), also known as NAVIC.

Pinaka has been jointly developed by Pune's Armament Research and Development Centre, ARCI and Hyderabad's Defense Research and Development Laboratory.

It can strike up to 75 kilometers with high precision into enemy territory.

How NAVIC works?

The upgraded version of the Pinaka weapon system includes a specific guidance kit, which is equipped with advanced navigation and control systems. Its navigation is channelized through the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), also known as 'NAVIC'. Now, Pinaka's target range, capacity, and accuracy have also increased.

About Astra Missile

The Astra missile 'BVR' (Beyond Visual Range) is an air-to-air missile. The range of this missile is 70 km. It is a missile that can be used in any weather. This missile has been equipped with active radar terminal guidance. The missile has been developed by DRDO for Mirage-2000H, MiG-29K, MiG-29K, LCA Tejas, MiG-21 Bison, and Sukhoi SU-30 MKI aircraft. This missile uses solid fuel propellant. This missile can completely destroy any target flying in the air at supersonic speed.

