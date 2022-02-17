PM Narendra Modi to hold virtual summit with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince on February 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan on February 18, 2022.

The Ministry of External Affairs informed in a press release on February 16 that the two leaders will discuss bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

PM Modi and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince are expected to lay out the vision of historic and friendly relations between the two countries.

Significance The significant summit comes at a time when India is celebrating 75 years of its Independence and the UAE is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its foundation.

India-UAE Bilateral Relations

India and UAE have strengthened their bilateral ties in all areas in recent years.

The two nations had also initiated negotiations for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in September 2021 and they have now been completed. As per MEA, the CEPA will take India and UAE's economic and commercial engagement to the next level.

The United Arab Emirates is already India's third-largest trade partner. The two nations have shared robust bilateral trade, investment and energy relations and is expected to get a further boost.

The two nations have also witnessed high-level visits on both sides. While PM Narendra Modi had visited the UAE in 2015, 2018, and 2019, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visited India in 2016 and 2017. Several ministerial visits have also taken place between the two sides including three visits of External Affairs Minister and a visit of Commerce and Industry Minister to UAE in 2021.

India and UAE also collaborated closely during the Covid-19 pandemic in critical areas including healthcare and food security. The two sides had also signed an Air Bubble Arrangement during the pandemic in 2020 to ensure seamless movement of people between the two countries despite the challenges posed by Covid-19.

They are also strengthening their cooperation in new areas including startups, renewable energy and fintech. India had participated in the Dubai Expo 2020 with one of the largest pavilions.

Indian diaspora in UAE

UAE is home to a large Indian community that numbers to almost 3.5 million. The UAE leadership has been extremely appreciative of the Indian community's contribution in the country's development.

PM Modi also expressed India's appreciation to the UAE leadership for supporting the Indian community during the pandemic.