PM Modi's speech at WEF Davos Agenda 2022: PM Modi introduces P3 movement, says best time to invest in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the "P3 (Pro-Planet People) movement" during his ‘State of the World’ special address at the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda 2022 on January 17, 2022.

PM Modi highlighted that our lifestyle poses a big challenge for the climate. He emphasised that the 'throw away culture and consumerism have made the climate challenge more serious. Hence, he said that it is very important to rapidly shift today's 'take-make-use-dispose', economy towards a circular economy.

He stated that the same spirit is at the core of the Mission LIFE idea that he had discussed at COP-26. LIFE (Lifestyle for Environment) is a vision of such a Resilient and Sustainable Lifestyle that will be useful in not only dealing with the Climate Crisis but also in dealing with futuristic unpredictable challenges.

PM Modi's speech at WEF Davos Agenda 2022: Know in 13 points

1. PM Modi stated that India is tackling another Corona wave with caution and alertness and parallelly moving ahead in the economic sector with many promising results. He said that India being a strong democracy has gifted the whole world a beautiful gift, a bouquet of hope, which comprises an unwavering trust on democracy, temperament and the talent of Indians and technology that will empower the 21st century.

2. PM Modi highlighted how India during the pandemic time saved crores of lives by providing necessary medicines and vaccines to many countries, following its vision of 'One Earth, One Health'. He also emphasised that India is the world's third-largest pharma producer and is considered as a pharmacy to the world.

3. He further stated that India's IT sector has saved all the countries of the world by working round the clock and today, India is sending record software engineers to the world. India also has a huge, secure and successful digital payments platform with 4.4 billion transactions done through Unified Payments Interface in India in the last month alone.

4. India's digital infrastructure, which has developed over the years has become a huge strength today, especially with quick technological solutions like the launching of the Arogya-Setu App for tracking Corona COVID-19 and Cowin Portal for online booking of vaccination slots.

5. PM Modi also highlighted how India today is promoting Ease of Doing Business, minimizing government interference and has made its corporate tax the most competitive in the world by reducing it.

6. India has also regained the confidence of the business community by reforming measures like retrospective taxes and it has also deregulated many sectors like Drones, Space, Geo-spatial mapping. India has also introduced major reforms in the outdated telecom regulations related to the IT sector and BPO.

7. India is also committed to becoming a trusted global partner in global supply-chains is making way for a free-trade agreement with many countries.

8. PM Modi also highlighted that this is the best time to invest in India, as entrepreneurship among Indian youth is at a new height today. He stated that the ability of Indians to adopt Innovation, new technology and their spirit of entrepreneurship can give new energy to every global partner.

9. PM Modi emphasised that India has the third-largest number of Unicorns in the world with over 80 unicorns, among which more than 40 were formed in 2021 itself. Over 10,000 startups were registered in the last 6 months itself.

10. PM Modi also highlighted India's commitment to deep economic reforms as another major reason that makes it the most attractive destination for investment today. He stated that while the world was focusing on interventions like Quantitative Easing Program during the pandemic, India paved the way for reforms and focused on projects to modernize digital and physical infrastructure. He said that over 6 lakh villages are being connected with optical fibre and India has made an investment of $1.3 trillion on connectivity infrastructure.

11. India also launched Gati Shakti National Master Plan to bring every stakeholder on the same platform for promoting development. Under the plan, work will be undertaken for planning, development and implementation of connectivity infrastructure in an integrated manner.

12. PM Modi further stated that India is drafting policies, taking decisions with regard to the present as well as the goals of the next 25 years. He said that India has set the targets of high growth and saturation of welfare and wellness during this period and the growth will be clean, sustainable and reliable.

13. India has also set the target of achieving net-zero carbon emission by 2070. PM Modi reiterated that India's commitment to tackling Climate Challenge is 100 percent and initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster-Resilient Infrastructure for Climate Adaptation are proof of this. He stated that as a part of the efforts in the past years, 40 percent of India's energy mix is coming from non-fossil fuel sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his special address saying that the world today needs new avenues and new resolutions and more cooperation with each other than ever before. PM Modi emphasised that this is the way to a better future.