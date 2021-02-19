JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

PM Modi, Australian PM hold talks, agrees to work on open and secure Indo-Pacific region

During the talks, PM Modi reiterated the commitment to consolidating India and Australia’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Created On: Feb 19, 2021 15:53 ISTModified On: Feb 19, 2021 15:53 IST
PM's of India and Australia hold talks

Prime Minister Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison held talks on February 18, 2021, during which they planned on working together on common challenges including the Coronavirus pandemic and a prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific.

The Prime Minister of Australia while sharing the news on his official Twitter account mentioned that as Comprehensive Strategic Partners, both the nations can work together on common challenges such as the pandemic, circular economy, open and secure Indo-Pacific and Oceans. He added that the leaders also discussed the progress of the media platform bill.

Prime Minister Modi also took to his official Twitter handle and said that he discussed the regional issues of common interest with the Australian Prime Minister. He also reiterated the commitment to consolidating India and Australia’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Australia:

In July 2020, Prime Minister Modi and Australian PM Scott Morrison held a virtual bilateral summit and announced the elevation of bilateral ties to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’.

During the summit, the two leaders also upgraded their 2+2 Dialogue featuring their defence and foreign secretaries to the ministerial level. They also sign a pact on cooperation in the field of mining and rare earth minerals and the Mutual Logistics Support Agreement.

Why Indo-pacific region is significant?

The region is largely viewed as an area that comprises the western and central Pacific Ocean and Indian ocean, including the South China Sea.

The territorial claims of China in the South China Sea and its efforts of advancing into the Indian Ocean have been seen to challenge the established rules-based system.

Talks between the leaders before Quad’s ministerial dialogue:

It is significant to notice that the talks between the Prime Minister of India and Australia took place ahead of the third ministerial meeting of Quad- Quadrilateral Security Dialogue which was also scheduled on February 18.

The meeting between the foreign ministers of QUAD which includes- India, the US, Japan, and Australia provided an opportunity of continuing the useful exchange of views from the last meeting which was in Tokyo on October 6, 2020.

During the ministerial meeting, the foreign ministers exchanged views on global and regional issues particularly the areas of cooperation for maintaining a free, open, and inclusive Indo-pacific region.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material