PM Modi, Australian PM hold talks, agrees to work on open and secure Indo-Pacific region

Prime Minister Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison held talks on February 18, 2021, during which they planned on working together on common challenges including the Coronavirus pandemic and a prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific.

The Prime Minister of Australia while sharing the news on his official Twitter account mentioned that as Comprehensive Strategic Partners, both the nations can work together on common challenges such as the pandemic, circular economy, open and secure Indo-Pacific and Oceans. He added that the leaders also discussed the progress of the media platform bill.

Great to talk to my good friend PM @narendramodi again. As Comprehensive Strategic Partners, we can work together on common challenges incl #COVID19, the circular economy, oceans & an open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. We also discussed progress of our media platform bill. https://t.co/fjAeLecCYA — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) February 19, 2021

Prime Minister Modi also took to his official Twitter handle and said that he discussed the regional issues of common interest with the Australian Prime Minister. He also reiterated the commitment to consolidating India and Australia’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Spoke with my good friend PM @ScottMorrisonMP today. Reiterated our commitment to consolidating our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Also discussed regional issues of common interest. Look forward to working together for peace, prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2021

Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Australia:

In July 2020, Prime Minister Modi and Australian PM Scott Morrison held a virtual bilateral summit and announced the elevation of bilateral ties to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’.

During the summit, the two leaders also upgraded their 2+2 Dialogue featuring their defence and foreign secretaries to the ministerial level. They also sign a pact on cooperation in the field of mining and rare earth minerals and the Mutual Logistics Support Agreement.

Why Indo-pacific region is significant?

The region is largely viewed as an area that comprises the western and central Pacific Ocean and Indian ocean, including the South China Sea.

The territorial claims of China in the South China Sea and its efforts of advancing into the Indian Ocean have been seen to challenge the established rules-based system.

Talks between the leaders before Quad’s ministerial dialogue:

It is significant to notice that the talks between the Prime Minister of India and Australia took place ahead of the third ministerial meeting of Quad- Quadrilateral Security Dialogue which was also scheduled on February 18.

The meeting between the foreign ministers of QUAD which includes- India, the US, Japan, and Australia provided an opportunity of continuing the useful exchange of views from the last meeting which was in Tokyo on October 6, 2020.

During the ministerial meeting, the foreign ministers exchanged views on global and regional issues particularly the areas of cooperation for maintaining a free, open, and inclusive Indo-pacific region.