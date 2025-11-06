UP Junior Aided Teacher Notification 2025 Released for 1894 Vacancies - Check Official Notice at basiceducation.up.gov.in

UP Junior Aided Teacher Recruitment 2025: The Department of Basic and Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh, has officially released the UP Junior Aided Teacher Recruitment 2025 notification for 1894 teaching posts in non-government-aided junior high schools. As per the UP Junior Aided Teacher Notification 2025 PDF it includes 1504 Assistant Teacher posts and 390 Headmaster posts. Candidates who cleared the 2021 Junior High School Teacher Exam are eligible to apply. The online application window is open between November 15 and December 5, 2025, and all details are available on the UP Aided Junior High School official website – basiceducation.up.gov.in.

UP Junior Aided Teacher Recruitment 2025

For Assistant Teachers, candidates must have completed a D.El.Ed/BTC and TET clearance is mandatory, while Headmasters must have a B.Ed degree and five years of teaching experience.