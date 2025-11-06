UP Junior Aided Teacher Notification 2025 Released for 1894 Vacancies - Check Official Notice at basiceducation.up.gov.in

UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
By Mohd Salman
Nov 6, 2025, 12:50 IST

UP Teacher Notification 2025: The UP Junior Aided Teacher Recruitment 2025 released 1894 vacancies for Assistant Teachers and Headmasters in aided junior high schools. Eligible candidates from the 2021 exam can apply online from 15 November to 5 December 2025 via basiceducation.up.gov.in.

UP Junior Aided Teacher Recruitment 2025: The Department of Basic and Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh, has officially released the UP Junior Aided Teacher Recruitment 2025 notification for 1894 teaching posts in non-government-aided junior high schools. As per the UP Junior Aided Teacher Notification 2025 PDF it includes 1504 Assistant Teacher posts and 390 Headmaster posts. Candidates who cleared the 2021 Junior High School Teacher Exam are eligible to apply. The online application window is open between November 15 and December 5, 2025, and all details are available on the UP Aided Junior High School official website – basiceducation.up.gov.in.

The UP Junior Aided Teacher Recruitment 2025 Notification has been released for candidates who are aspiring to teach in aided junior high schools across Uttar Pradesh. With a total of 1894 vacancies, including 1504 Assistant Teacher and 390 Headmaster posts, the recruitment of eligible candidates will be done on the basis of the merit of the 2021 Junior High School Teacher Exam. Candidates who qualified in that exam can now apply online through the UP Aided Junior High School official website – basiceducation.up.gov.in.
For Assistant Teachers, candidates must have completed a D.El.Ed/BTC and TET clearance is mandatory, while Headmasters must have a B.Ed degree and five years of teaching experience.

UP Junior Aided Teacher Notification 2025 PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must read the official UP Junior Aided Notification 2025 PDF which contains detailed instructions on eligibility criteria, reservation, exam pattern, and school preference submission. Candidates can click on the direct link below to download the UP Junior Aided Teacher Notification 2025 PDF.

UP Junior Aided Teacher Notification 2025

PDF Download

UP Junior Aided Teacher Recruitment 2025: Overview

The UP Junior Aided Teacher Notification 2025 pdf wasreleased on November 4, 2025. A total of 1894 vacancies has been released for Assistant Teacher and Headmaster. Interested candidates can apply online between November 15 and December 5, 2025 after visiting the official website, basiceducation.up.gov.in. Check the table below for UP Junior Aided Teacher Notification 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Recruitment Body

Department of Basic and Secondary Education, UP

Exam Name

UP Junior Aided Recruitment 2025

Total Vacancies

1894

Posts

Assistant Teacher, Headmaster

Application Mode

Online

Official Website

basiceducation.up.gov.in

Application Dates

15 Nov – 5 Dec 2025

Notification Date

4 November 2025

Merit List Publication

23 December 2025

 

UP Junior Aided Teacher Vacancy Details and Post-Wise Breakdown

The UP Junior Aided Teacher Vacancy 2025 has been spread across various aided junior high schools in UP, with district-wise distribution expected in the merit list phase. Check the details below for a post-wise vacancy breakdown

  • Assistant Teacher: 1504 posts
  • Headmaster: 390 posts

Eligibility Criteria for UP Junior Teacher Aided Recruitment 2025

Before applying for the UP Junior Teacher Aided Recruitment 2025 candidates must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Assistant Teacher
Educational Qualification: Graduation + BTC/D.El.Ed + TET Qualified
Age Limit: 21–40 years (as on 01.07.2025)
Experience: Not mandatory
Headmaster
Educational Qualification: Graduation + B.Ed. + 5 years teaching experience
Age Limit: 30–45 years
Experience: Minimum 5 years in teaching at recognised institutions

