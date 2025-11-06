UP Junior Aided Teacher Notification 2025 Released for 1894 Vacancies - Check Official Notice at basiceducation.up.gov.in

UP Junior Aided Teacher Recruitment 2025: The Department of Basic and Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh, has officially released the UP Junior Aided Teacher Recruitment 2025 notification for 1894 teaching posts in non-government-aided junior high schools. As per the UP Junior Aided Teacher Notification 2025 PDF it includes 1504 Assistant Teacher posts and 390 Headmaster posts. Candidates who cleared the 2021 Junior High School Teacher Exam are eligible to apply. The online application window is open between November 15 and December 5, 2025, and all details are available on the UP Aided Junior High School official website – basiceducation.up.gov.in.
The UP Junior Aided Teacher Recruitment 2025 Notification has been released for candidates who are aspiring to teach in aided junior high schools across Uttar Pradesh. With a total of 1894 vacancies, including 1504 Assistant Teacher and 390 Headmaster posts, the recruitment of eligible candidates will be done on the basis of the merit of the 2021 Junior High School Teacher Exam. Candidates who qualified in that exam can now apply online through the UP Aided Junior High School official website – basiceducation.up.gov.in.
For Assistant Teachers, candidates must have completed a D.El.Ed/BTC and TET clearance is mandatory, while Headmasters must have a B.Ed degree and five years of teaching experience.
UP Junior Aided Teacher Notification 2025 PDF Download
Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must read the official UP Junior Aided Notification 2025 PDF which contains detailed instructions on eligibility criteria, reservation, exam pattern, and school preference submission. Candidates can click on the direct link below to download the UP Junior Aided Teacher Notification 2025 PDF.
UP Junior Aided Teacher Notification 2025
UP Junior Aided Teacher Recruitment 2025: Overview
The UP Junior Aided Teacher Notification 2025 pdf wasreleased on November 4, 2025. A total of 1894 vacancies has been released for Assistant Teacher and Headmaster. Interested candidates can apply online between November 15 and December 5, 2025 after visiting the official website, basiceducation.up.gov.in. Check the table below for UP Junior Aided Teacher Notification 2025 Key Highlights
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Recruitment Body
|
Department of Basic and Secondary Education, UP
|
Exam Name
|
UP Junior Aided Recruitment 2025
|
Total Vacancies
|
1894
|
Posts
|
Assistant Teacher, Headmaster
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Official Website
|
basiceducation.up.gov.in
|
Application Dates
|
15 Nov – 5 Dec 2025
|
Notification Date
|
4 November 2025
|
Merit List Publication
|
23 December 2025
UP Junior Aided Teacher Vacancy Details and Post-Wise Breakdown
The UP Junior Aided Teacher Vacancy 2025 has been spread across various aided junior high schools in UP, with district-wise distribution expected in the merit list phase. Check the details below for a post-wise vacancy breakdown
- Assistant Teacher: 1504 posts
- Headmaster: 390 posts
Eligibility Criteria for UP Junior Teacher Aided Recruitment 2025
Before applying for the UP Junior Teacher Aided Recruitment 2025 candidates must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Assistant Teacher
Educational Qualification: Graduation + BTC/D.El.Ed + TET Qualified
Age Limit: 21–40 years (as on 01.07.2025)
Experience: Not mandatory
Headmaster
Educational Qualification: Graduation + B.Ed. + 5 years teaching experience
Age Limit: 30–45 years
Experience: Minimum 5 years in teaching at recognised institutions
