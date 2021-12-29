PM Modi visit to Uttarakhand: Prime Minister to launch multiple projects in Haldwani on December 30

PM Modi in Uttarakhand: Prime Minister Modi will visit Haldwani in Uttarakhand on December 30, 2021, to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 23 development projects that are worth over Rs. 17,500 crores.

The foundation stone in Uttarakhand will be laid for 17 projects that are worth over Rs. 14,100 crores and they cover the sectors that range from the road, irrigation, housing, industry, health infrastructure, sanitation to drinking water supply among others.

PM Modi in Uttarakhand will also inaugurate 6 projects which will include a hydropower facility in Pithoragarh, multiple road widening exercises, and the projects to improve the sewerage network in Nainital. The total cost of the projects to be inaugurated is over Rs. 3,400 crores.

PM Modi in Uttarakhand: Project details

1. Lakhwar Multipurpose Project

PM will lay the foundation stone of the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project that will be built at the cost of Rs. 5,750 crores. The project in Uttarakhand was first conceived in 1976 and was struck before being revived by PM Modi.

Lakhwar Multipurpose Project will enable the irrigation of about 34,000 hectares of additional land. It will produce 300 MW Hydropower and will also supply drinking water to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh.

2. Road sector Projects in Uttarakhand

To improve connectivity at far-flung places, the inauguration and foundation stone laying of the multiple road sector projects will be worth about Rs. 8,700 crores will also be done. The improved road connectivity will benefit the industrial areas.

The foundation stone of multiple road projects across Uttarakhand under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana will also be laid by Prime Minister. It will include the laying of 133 rural roads with a total length of 1,157 km at a cost of more than Rs. 625 crores and the construction of 151 bridges.

3. Expansion of medical infrastructure in Uttarakhand

To expand the medical infrastructure in Uttarakhand and provide world-class medical facilities, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Rishikesh satellite centre in Udham Singh Nagar district and Jagjivan Ram Government Medical College at Pithoragarh.

The two hospitals have been built at a cost of Rs. 500 crores and Rs. 450 crores respectively.

4. Foundation stone for construction of homes for economically weaker sections

The foundation stone for the construction of about 2,400 homes for the economically weaker sections in Uttarakhand will be laid by PM. The homes will be constructed at a cost of more than Rs. 170 crores under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

5. Foundation Stone of 73 water supply schemes across 13 districts in Uttarakhand

For improving the water supply in the rural areas of Uttarakhand, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of 73 water supply schemes across 13 districts in the state. The water supply schemes in Uttarakhand will cost around Rs. 1,250 crores and will also benefit more than 1.3 lakh rural households.

For ensuring the regular water supply in urban areas of Nainital and Haridwar, PM will also lay the foundation stone of water supply schemes for these two cities.

6. Foundation Stones of Aroma Park and Plastic Industrial Park

Foundation stone will be laid for 41 acres Aroma Park at Kashipur and Plastic Industrial Park of 40 acres at Sitarganj.

Kashipur’s Aroma Park will make use of Uttarakhand’s immense potential for floriculture growth. The Plastic Industrial Park will be a step forward for establishing the state’s industrial prowess and also creating employment opportunities for people.

7. Inauguration of two Sewage Treatment Plants

Two sewage treatment plants of 7 MLD and 1.5 MLD capacity will also be inaugurated. The plants are constructed at a cost of Rs. 50 crores at Ramnagar, Nainital. The foundation stone will also be laid for the construction of 9 sewage treatment plants in Udham Singh Nagar to be built at a cost of Rs. 200 crores.

8. Inauguration of Hydroelectric Project

Prime Minister Modi in Uttarakhand will inaugurate the 5MW capacity Suringad-II run of the river hydroelectric project. It has been built by Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited in Pithoragarh district. It has been built at a cost of about Rs. 50 crores.