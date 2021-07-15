PM Modi in Varanasi today, inaugurates development works worth over Rs. 1,500 crores- All you need to know

Prime Minister Modi visited his Lok Sabha Constituency Varanasi on July 15, 2021, and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs. 1,500 crores.

Prime Minister shared the news of his visit to the temple city of Uttar Pradesh via Twitter and mentioned that these works will further ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of Kashi and Poorvanchal.

CM Yogi Adityanath felicitates PM Narendra Modi at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) ground in Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/IV6MM0bmfP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 15, 2021

PM Modi inaugurates various development projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate various development projects worth over Rs 1500 crores in Varanasi.



Key projects include multi-level parking at Godaulia, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development and three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway. pic.twitter.com/6sh9vtKTHq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 15, 2021

PM Modi in Varanasi: Key Highlights

• While addressing the crowd in Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi that UP is a state with a maximum number of testings across the country and it is also a state that does a maximum number of COVID-19 vaccination.

Today UP is a state that does the maximum number of testings across the country. It is a state that does maximum number of vaccinations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OdAMaKYycs — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 15, 2021

• Prime Minister Modi highlighted Kashi as being a large medical hub of Purvanchal. He added that facilities are also being made available in the city for the diseases for the treatment of which one had to go to Mumbai or Delhi earlier.

Kashi is becoming a large medical hub of Purvanchal. Today facilities are being made available in Kashi too for diseases for the treatment of which one had to go to Delhi and Mumbai earlier: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/f0a1b12qQD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 15, 2021

Center helps to empower agriculture infrastructure:

• PM Modi in Varanasi, while talking about the ongoing farmers' protest, informed about the recent decision of the Central Government to empower the agriculture infrastructure. Rs. 1 Lakh crore special fund has been set up for the modern agriculture infrastructure which will benefit the agriculture mandis too. This will be a major step in making the nation's mandi system modern.

Centre has recently taken a major decision to empower agriculture infrastructure. The Rs 1 Lakh Crore special fund set up for the modern agriculture infrastrcuture will benefit our agriculture mandis too. This is a major step towards making the nation's mandi system modern: PM pic.twitter.com/zj9II6lQ2m — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 15, 2021

Mafia raj and terrorism in UP brought under control: PM Modi

• Prime Minister while admiring the development in UP under CM Yogi Adityanath pointed that he is moving quickly to make a modern UP and there is also a rule of law in the state today. Mafia Raj and terrorism have been brought under control and today, the criminals who cast an eye on women know that they won't be able to hide from the law.

He (CM Yogi Adityanath) is quickly moving forward in making a modern UP, there is rule of law in UP today. 'Mafia raj' and terrorism have been brought under control. Today, criminals who cast an eye on women know that they won't be able to hide from the law: PM Modi in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/QjJdlpNauw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 15, 2021

Key details

• PM Modi will inaugurate various public projects and works, including multi-level parking at Godauliya, a 100-bed MCH wing in BHU, and a three-land flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway.

Key projects that would be inaugurated in Kashi include:



Multi-level parking at Godaulia.



Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development.



Three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway. pic.twitter.com/GbNlZuKXAS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2021

• As per the Prime Ministers’ Office, projects worth around Rs. 774 crores will be inaugurated.

• Eight projects of urban development and 12 projects of rural link roads as well as renovation and repair of 35 rural roads will also be formally launched.

• PM Modi, in all, will inaugurate 77 projects of over Rs. 558 crores. He will lay the foundation stone of 68 projects of Rs. 838 crores along with the Rudraksha Center, totaling up to over Rs. 1,500 crores.

Major projects launched by PM Modi in Varanasi today:

International cooperation and convention centre- Rudraksha

• The center will show a glimpse of the ancient city of Kashi.

• 108 Rudrakshas have been installed in the Center.

• The two-storey convention center ‘Rudraksh’, which has come up in the posh Sigra area on 2.87 hectares of land, has a sitting capacity of 1,200 people.

• The project aims at providing opportunities for the social and cultural interactions between people and will also develop the city’s tourism sector.

• The project worth Rs. 186 crores will be inaugurated by PM in the presence of a Japanese envoy and Japan International Cooperation Agency Official.

I am delighted to be inaugurating a convention centre Rudraksh in Varanasi. Constructed with Japanese assistance, this state-of-the-art centre will make Varanasi an attractive destination for conferences thus drawing more tourists and businesspersons to the city. pic.twitter.com/ExoBLO6sp3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2021

CIPET campus and 143 other rural projects

• A central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET) will also be inaugurated by PM Modi.

• The first CIPET campus was established in Chennai in 1968 by the Government with the assistance of UNDP (United Nations Development Programme).

• There are now over 30 centers across the country with more in the developmental stage.

• PM Modi will also inaugurate 143 rural projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission and a mango and vegetable integrated packhouse in Karkhiyanv.

12-floor transit hostel for police, Ro-Ro ferry, ITI at Mahagaon

• Foundation stone will be laid for ground plus a 12-floor transit hostel for police at Police Lines. It will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 24.96 crores.

• An ITI at Mahagon will be inaugurated as well as projects worth over Rs. 8 crores at Sampurnanand Sports.

• A Ro-Ro ferry on the Ganga river will also be opened for the public.

Why visit to Varanasi is significant?

Apart from inaugurating a slew of developmental projects in his Lok Sabha Constituency, Prime Minister will also address a public meeting with an eye on the assembly elections scheduled to start in the state in early 2021.

This will also be PM Modi’s first visit to Varanasi this year and can be seen as a kickstart of BJP’s election campaign to retain power in the politically crucial state.