PM Modi inaugurates 1st Global Innovation Summit of Pharmaceutical sector – Know Key highlights
1st Global Innovation Summit of Pharmaceutical sector: Indian healthcare sector has attracted over $12 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) since 2014, said PM Modi. Know key highlights.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first Global Innovation Summit of the Pharmaceutical sector on November 18, 2021 via video conferencing. The two-day Summit will comprise 12 sessions and more than 40 national as well as international speakers who discuss a range of subjects. Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya was also present at the Summit. “India is focusing on innovation and R&D of finished products in the pharma sector,” said Mandaviya. India has announced various production-linked incentive schemes for the pharma sector which will make the country self-reliant in the pharma and medical equipment sector, Mandaviya added.
Also read: The Sydney Dialogue: Prime Minister Modi delivers keynote address, outlines India’s technology innovation
1st Global Innovation Summit of the Pharmaceutical sector – Agenda
The two-day Global Innovation Summit of the Pharmaceutical sector will see participation from leading members from domestic and global pharma industries, officials, investors and researchers from John Hopkins Institute, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, IIM Ahmedabad and other eminent institutes.
More than 40 national and international speakers spread across 12 sessions at the two-day Global Innovation Summit will deliberate on topics such as innovation infrastructure, industry-academia collaboration, funding for innovation, and regulatory environment.
|
PM Modi addressing 1st Global Innovation Summit of the Pharmaceutical sector – Key Points
|
PM Narendra Modi while addressing the Global Innovation Summit said the Indian Pharma Industry is a key driver of India’s economic growth.
PM Modi highlighted that the Indian pharmaceutical industry has risen to the challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic and earned global trust which has led to India being called the ‘pharmacy of the world’.
India has also exported more than 65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to about 100 countries in 2021. India exported medical equipment and life-saving medicines to more than 150 countries during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian healthcare sector has attracted over $12 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) since 2014, said PM Modi.
He stressed the need to create an ecosystem for innovation that will turn India into a leader in drug discovery and innovative medical devices. India has a vast pool of technologists and scientists and the potential to the pharmaceutical industry to great heights and can be harnessed to ‘Discover and Make in India’. Policy interventions are being conducted basis consultation with all stakeholders, added PM Modi.
PM Modi also highlighted the need to develop indigenous capabilities. 1.3 billion people of India have taken to make India Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant), we must ramp up domestic manufacturing of key ingredients for medicines and vaccines, PM Modi highlighted.
PM Modi concluded his address by inviting stakeholders to Ideate in India, Innovate in India, Make in India and Make for the World. Discover your true strength and serve the World.
WATCH: PM Modi inaugurates 1st Global Innovation Summit of Pharmaceutical sector
Addressing the Global Innovation Summit. https://t.co/w9k0406FNe— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2021
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS