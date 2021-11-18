PM Modi inaugurates 1st Global Innovation Summit of Pharmaceutical sector – Know Key highlights

PM Narendra Modi while addressing the Global Innovation Summit said the Indian Pharma Industry is a key driver of India’s economic growth. PM Modi highlighted that the Indian pharmaceutical industry has risen to the challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic and earned global trust which has led to India being called the ‘pharmacy of the world’. India has also exported more than 65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to about 100 countries in 2021. India exported medical equipment and life-saving medicines to more than 150 countries during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian healthcare sector has attracted over $12 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) since 2014, said PM Modi. He stressed the need to create an ecosystem for innovation that will turn India into a leader in drug discovery and innovative medical devices. India has a vast pool of technologists and scientists and the potential to the pharmaceutical industry to great heights and can be harnessed to ‘Discover and Make in India’. Policy interventions are being conducted basis consultation with all stakeholders, added PM Modi. PM Modi also highlighted the need to develop indigenous capabilities. 1.3 billion people of India have taken to make India Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant), we must ramp up domestic manufacturing of key ingredients for medicines and vaccines, PM Modi highlighted. PM Modi concluded his address by inviting stakeholders to Ideate in India, Innovate in India, Make in India and Make for the World. Discover your true strength and serve the World.