PM Modi to inaugurate Mahakal Lok corridor project in Ujjain

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Shri Mahakal Lok at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on October 11, 2022. It has been built in the Mahakaleshwar temple of Ujjain, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of India.

PM Modi will also address a public meeting in Ujjain. Shri Mahakal Lok is a place where all the mythological stories of Lord Shankar will be witnessed at one place. Prime Minister Modi will dedicate the Shri Mahakal Lok to the country between 6:30-7:00pm. The program will also be telecasted live in the entire state.

Ujjain, MP | Work for the Mahakal Corridor completed, to be launched by PM Modi on October 11 pic.twitter.com/dASlsa0yE7 — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2022

Inauguration of Mahakal Lok: Significance

Once the inauguration is complete, the temple area will increase from 2.87 hectares to 47 hectares. It will also increase the holding capacity significantly. The project will also help in enriching the experience of pilgrims coming to the temple. It will also provide the pilgrims with world-class modern facilities. The project also aims to decongest the complete area and put special emphasis on conservation and restoration of heritage structures.

Mahakal Lok: key details

Mahakal Lok has a length of over 900 m and 108 elaborate sandstone columns each with “mudras” of Lord Shiva in a row and a decorative “trishul” on top. The path contains 108 stambhs depicting the dance form “Anand Tandav Swaroop '' of Lord Shiva. Various religious sculptures showing the life of Lord Shiva are also established along the Mahakal Path. The Mural wall along the Mahakal path is based on Shiva Purana stories including Birth of Ganesha, Daksha, Act of creation, and Story of Sati among others. The average cost of Shri Mahakal Corridor is Rs.800 crore, built on the lines of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

Background

After the inauguration program, PM Modi will address a public meeting at Kartik Mela Ground in Ujjain. More than 60 thousand people are estimated to attend the meeting. In the first phase of this project, Mahakal Lok, Rudrasagar, Harsiddhi Temple, Char Dham Temple and Vikram Tila have been built and developed at a cost of around 351 crore Rs. The second phase works will be completed in the year 2023-24.

