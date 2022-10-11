IAF to induct women to fly Light Combat Helicopter

With the significant growth of women strength in the Indian Air Force, the officials are planning to induct female pilots into the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) fleet. The women pilots are already flying the ALH Dhruv and other helicopters in the fleet.

The aircraft was inducted into the force on October 3, 2022 and 10 choppers would be introduced in the near future. The IAF officials said that the fleet will soon have women pilots flying the Light Combat Helicopter.

Women in Indian Air Force: Significance

IAF as an organisation is gender agnostic and recognises merit and performance above everything else. A standard ratio of women officers in the IAF signifies equal opportunities and a level playing field for every individual regardless of their gender.

Women in Indian Air Force: All you need to know

IAF is the first force to induct women in combat roles Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari is in favour of introducing all avenues for female officers. The IAF is also going to induct female officers in the Agniveer recruitment process who would be joining men as the personnel below officer rank for the first time. This would be the first time when the Air Force announced that women candidates will be joining the force at the personnel below officer ranks level. The Army and Navy had made the announcements of inducting women.

What are the key features of a Light Combat Helicopter?

The LCH has been introduced by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). The helicopter is made for deployment in the high-altitude region. It also shares some traits with the advanced light helicopter Dhruv. Some of its stealth features include armoured-protection systems, crash-worthy landing gear and night attack capability. The LCH can be deployed in high-altitude areas and all-weather combat conditions due to requisite agility, manoeuvrability and extended range. The helicopter can also be deployed in high-altitude bunking operations, counter-insurgency, urban environments and combat capabilities to support ground forces.

Read More

ICC player of month September 2022: Harmanpreet kaur and Md. Rizwan win the award