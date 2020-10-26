PM Modi to interact with Global Oil & Gas Company CEOs today at 6pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Global Oil & Gas Company CEOs at an annual event organized by NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas at 6 pm today, October 26, 2020 through video conferencing.

India is the third-largest consumer of crude oil and fourth-largest LNG importer. Hence, India plays a pivotal role in the global Oil and gas sector. Recognising the need for India to become a more active and vocal stake-holder in the global oil and gas chain, NITI Aayog had initiated the first roundtable of global Oil & Gas CEOs with Indian Prime Minister in 2016.

The event grew from a small congregation to a large one with almost 45-50 global CEOs and key stakeholders, who shape the global Oil & Gas sector, taking part every subsequent year to interact and discuss the issues and opportunities related to the sector with the Indian Prime Minister.

This year's event is the 5th such event organized by NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. Around 45 CEOs of major Oil and Gas companies are expected to participate in the discussions this year.

Objective

The main objective behind holding the interactions between the leading Global Oil & Gas Company CEOs and the Indian Prime Minister is to provide a global platform to understand best-practices and take action towards boosting investments into the Indian Oil and Gas sector.

India is likely to see over USD 300 billion investment in its Oil & Gas sector by 2030 to meet the rising energy demand.

India Energy Forum

Before interacting with Global Oil & Gas Company CEOs, PM Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the India Energy Forum by CERAWeek. The event will see participation from an international group of speakers and over a thousand delegates from India and over 30 countries.