JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

PM Modi speaks with Ukrainian President; Indians stranded in Ukraine advised to carry Indian Flag on vehicles

The Indian students stranded in Ukraine have been advised to carry the Indian National Flag on their vehicles for their safe passage to Ukraine's borders. 

Created On: Feb 26, 2022 20:53 IST
Ukrainian President speaks with PM Modi, briefs about ongoing conflict situation
Ukrainian President speaks with PM Modi, briefs about ongoing conflict situation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 26, 2022 and briefed him about the ongoing conflict situation in Ukraine. PM Modi expressed his deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

PM Modi also reiterated  his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue, and expressed India’s willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts.

He also conveyed India's deep concern for the safety and security of all Indian citizens, including citizens present in Ukraine. He sought facilitation by the Ukrainian authorities to expeditiously and safely evacuate Indian citizens from Ukraine.

Ukrainian President tweeted following the call saying, "Spoke with Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi. Informed of the course of repulsing aggression. More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged India to give us political support in UN Security Council. Stop the aggressor together!"

Read more: Why did India abstain from voting on UNSC resolution on Russia-Ukraine conflict?

India evacuating Indian nationals from Ukraine through bordering nations

The Embassy of India in Hungary issued an advisory earlier today for Indians to be evacuated from Ukraine via Hungary.

The first evacuation flight carrying 219 passengers from Ukraine, landed in Maharashtra's Mumbai after taking off from Romanian capital Bucharest this afternoon.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal personally received the Indian nationals safely evacuated from Ukraine at the Mumbai airport.

The Union Minister tweeted saying that the government is working in mission mode to ensure the safety of Indian citizens. 

Indian students stranded in Ukraine advised to carry national flag on vehicles

The Indian students stranded in Ukraine have been advised to carry the Indian National Flag on their vehicles for their safe passage to Ukraine's borders. 

PM Modi has reportedly spoken to heads of countries surrounding Ukraine to allow entry of Indian nationals to facilitate their evacuation.

Indians travelling by buses, cars or two-wheelers have been requested to carry the Indian flag as Russia has given its word to not harm the Indian students. 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    View all