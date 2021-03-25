PM Modi to start his two-day visit to Bangladesh on March 26

PM Modi will be visiting the neighbouring country Bangladesh for two days on March 26, 2021, at the invitation of Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina.

The two-day visit to Dhaka is in connection with the commemoration of three highly significant events including Mujib Borsho, the birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The other events are the celebration of 50 years of Bangladesh Liberation and the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Before the visit, in order to reflect the strong ties between the two nations, India also conferred Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with a Gandhi Peace Prize. The award was highly appreciated by the Bangladesh government. PM Modi had last visited Bangladesh in 2015.

PM Modi’s Visit to Bangladesh: What will be the schedule? • During his visit, PM Modi will join the National Day celebration of Bangladesh on March 26. He will also deliver an address at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka. • Prime Minister Modi will also hold the delegation talks as well as restricted talks with the PM of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina. • He will pay homage to the National Martyr’s memorial at Savar which is just outside Dhaka. • Along with PM Sheikh Hasina, PM Modi will jointly inaugurate the Bangabandhu- Bapu exhibition. • During his visit, Prime Minister will interact with the diverse groups of Bangladesh polity and society. It will include the main opposition in the parliament and representatives of 14 party ruling alliance. • He will also be visiting the youth icons, liberation war fighters, and community leaders during the visit. • Prime Minister will travel to various parts of Bangladesh during his visit. He will be visiting the heritage sites in Orakandi and Satkhira in Bangladesh. • PM Modi will also be the first Prime Minister to visit the Bangabandhu Mausoleum at the birthplace of Sheikh Rahman in the Gopalganj district.

Range of agreements to be signed during PM’s visit:

The Foreign Secretary of India, Harsh Vardhan Shringla has informed that the range of agreements is expected to be signed during PM Modi’s visit to Bangladesh in the areas such as trade, disaster management, and oceanography among others.

He added that apart from the agreements, new announcements will also be made in the field of preservation of 1971 spirit, culture, and the cooperation in health and power sectors.

PM Modi’s visit to Bangladesh will reinforce the existing areas of cooperation and will also introduce the new areas of cooperation. The visit will also be another milestone in the bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh.

Cooperation between India and Bangladesh:

• Security and defence have always been a significant part of the cooperation between India and Bangladesh. Both the countries have also signed an agreement on defence cooperation.

• A 500 million dollar line of credit was also extended by the Indian government to Bangladesh.

• India has also given its commitment to conclude the Teesta agreement at the earliest and will continue to be engaged until it is accomplished.

• Both the countries have undertaken training and capacity-building exercises and joint military exercises regularly.

• India and Bangladesh have also maintained regular visits of the Chief of Army Staff.