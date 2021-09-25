PM Modi US Visit 2021: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden – Know key details

PM Modi-Biden Bilateral Meeting 2021 – What PM Modi said Today’s bilateral summit is important. We are meeting at the start of the third decade of this century. The seeds have been sown for a stronger friendship between India and the US. The next decade is expected to be a ‘transformative period’ in India-US ties. “Your leadership will certainly play an important role in how this decade is shaped,” PM Modi to US President Joe Biden. PM Modi highlighted 5 T’s – Technology, Talent, Trade, Trusteeship, and Tradition that guide the transformation of India-US relations: Technology: The most important driving force in the world today would be technology and it is going to be for the service and for the use of humanity. Opportunities for technology are going to be tremendous. Talent: More than 4 million Indian Americans are participating in the progress of America. The talent of these Indian Americans will play a significant role in contributing to the US economy. The talent and people-to-people linkages will contribute towards shaping this decade. Trade: Between India and the US, the trade will continue to remain a key area between India and the US. There are some things that India has, there are some things that the US has, said PM Modi. Both countries need to complement each other’s strengths to boost economic ties. Trusteeship: On the mention by Biden on the celebration of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi said that Mahatma Gandhi always spoke about the principle of trusteeship. The sentiment of trusteeship will assume greater importance globally and between India-US to deal with emerging global challenges such as climate change and the planet. Tradition: The democratic values and traditions that both nations are committed to will witness an increase in their importance.