PM Modi US Visit 2021: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden – Know key details

PM Modi US Visit 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 24, 2021, met US President Joe Biden for their first in-person bilateral meeting at the White House. Both leaders during their bilateral talks deliberated on key challenges such as COVID, climate change, counter-terrorism, and how to further scale-up cooperation between India and the US across different spheres. While hosting PM Modi at the White House, Biden tweeted, “We launch a new chapter in the history of US-India ties. Our two nations are the largest democracies in the world.”
PM Modi-Biden Bilateral Meeting 2021 – What PM Modi said
Today’s bilateral summit is important. We are meeting at the start of the third decade of this century. The seeds have been sown for a stronger friendship between India and the US. The next decade is expected to be a ‘transformative period’ in India-US ties. “Your leadership will certainly play an important role in how this decade is shaped,” PM Modi to US President Joe Biden.
PM Modi highlighted 5 T’s – Technology, Talent, Trade, Trusteeship, and Tradition that guide the transformation of India-US relations:
Technology: The most important driving force in the world today would be technology and it is going to be for the service and for the use of humanity. Opportunities for technology are going to be tremendous.
Talent: More than 4 million Indian Americans are participating in the progress of America. The talent of these Indian Americans will play a significant role in contributing to the US economy. The talent and people-to-people linkages will contribute towards shaping this decade.
Trade: Between India and the US, the trade will continue to remain a key area between India and the US. There are some things that India has, there are some things that the US has, said PM Modi. Both countries need to complement each other’s strengths to boost economic ties.
Trusteeship: On the mention by Biden on the celebration of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi said that Mahatma Gandhi always spoke about the principle of trusteeship. The sentiment of trusteeship will assume greater importance globally and between India-US to deal with emerging global challenges such as climate change and the planet.
Tradition: The democratic values and traditions that both nations are committed to will witness an increase in their importance.
PM Modi-Biden Bilateral Meeting 2021 – What US President Joe Biden said
“I look forward to strengthening the deep ties between our two nations, working to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific, and tackling everything from COVID-19 to climate change,” tweeted US President Joe Biden.
The relationship between India and the US is destined to be stronger, tighter, and closer. Four million Indian Americans already make the US stronger every day. The India-US relationship is capable of solving a lot of global challenges.
Biden recalled that back in 2006 as the US Vice-President, he had said that India and the US will be among closest nations in the world by 2020. Biden referred to India-US partnership as a ‘shared responsibility to uphold democratic values’ and ‘a joint commitment to diversity’.
Meeting @POTUS @JoeBiden at the White House. https://t.co/VqVbKAarOV— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2021
PM Modi US Visit 2021 – PM to address 76th UN General Assembly on September 25
PM Narendra Modi will be reaching New York to address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25, 2021. PM Modi will be addressing the UNGA for the 4th time, first in 2014, then 2019, and 2020. The theme of the 76th UN General Assembly debate is ‘Building resilience through hope to recover from COVID19, rebuild sustainably, responds to the need of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalize the United Nations’.
Landed in New York City. Will be addressing the UNGA at 6:30 PM (IST) on the 25th. pic.twitter.com/CUtlNZ83JT— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2021
PM Modi US Visit 2021 – PM Modi meets Kamala Harris, attends Quad Summit 2021
During his visit to the US, PM Modi held the bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden and attended the Quad Summit 2021 on September 24.
Earlier, on the first day, he met with US Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian PM Scott Morrison, Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga, and CEOs of 5 companies namely Qualcomm, First Solar, Adobe, Blackstone, and General Atomics on a one-on-one basis.
