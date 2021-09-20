PM to visit US this week, expected to meet VP Harris, Apple chief Tim Cook, Get Details Here

PM Modi visit to US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving in Washington DC, US on September 22, 2021, and the next morning he will hold a series of back-to-back high-level meetings and key bilateral events including the Quad summit and UN General Assembly address. PM Modi will be meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris, Apple Chief Tim Cook, Australian PM Scot Morrison, and Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga.

The details, schedule, and official announcements of all the meetings are being worked out, as per media reports.

On September 24, 2021, PM Modi will be holding the first physical bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden. He will also participate in the first in-person Quad leaders’ summit scheduled on September 24 in Washington. In the evening of September 24, PM Modi will be heading to New York to deliver a speech at United Nations General Assembly on September 25.

Coincidentally, PM Modi and UK PM Boris Johnson will be visiting Washington on the same day. The two leaders could likely meet. A dinner has been organized during the visit of PM Modi.

PM Modi visit to US: Timeline

September 22: PM Modi arrives in Washington DC, US.

September 23: PM Modi will be meeting the top CEO of the US. A meeting with Apple Chief Tim Cook is likely. The details and schedule of the meeting to be confirmed. After meeting the top CEOs of the US, PM Modi is expected to meet US Vice President Kamala Harris. An official announcement is yet to be made. On the same day, PM Modi will also likely meet Australian PM Scot Morrison and his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga.

September 24: PM Modi will hold the first physical bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden. On the same day, he will be participating in the first in-person Quad leaders’ summit in Washington.

September 25: PM Modi will travel to New York to deliver a speech at United Nations General Assembly. This will be the fourth address by PM Modi at the UN since 2014. He has addressed the UN General Assembly three times, first in 2014, then 2019, and 2020.