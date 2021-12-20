PM Modi visit to Prayagraj tomorrow; What will be on agenda?

PM Modi visit Prayagraj latest news: Prime Minister Modi will be in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on December 21, 2021, to participate in a ‘one-of-its-kind programme’ that will be attended by over 2 lakh women. The event in a poll-bound state is scheduled to take place at around 1 PM. The programme in Prayagraj is being held as per the Prime Minister’s vision of empowering women, particularly at the grassroots level, by providing them with the necessary skills, resources, and incentives. With the upcoming UP elections, this will be another significant visit of PM Modi to the state. Before Prayagraj, he had also visited Varanasi to inaugurate the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project.

PM Modi in Prayagraj to participate in programme of women empowerment

Prime Minister, in this endeavor to support women in Prayagraj, will transfer an amount of Rs. 1,000 crores in the bank account of Self-Help Groups. It will benefit around 16 lakh women members of the SHGs.

The transfer of the amount by PM Modi during his visit to Prayagraj will be done under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana- National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM). Under it, 80,000 SHGs will receive the Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs. 1.10 lakh per Self Help Group and 60,000 SHGs will receive the Revolving Fund of Rs. 15,000 per SHG.

PM Modi visit to Prayagraj: What will be on agenda?

While attending the program on women empowerment that will be attended by over 2,00,000 women, PM Modi will also-

1. Encouraging BC-SAKHIS

Encourage the Business Correspondent Sakhis (BC-Sakhis), by transferring the amount of Rs. 4000 as the first month’s stipend in the account of 20,000 BC-Sakhis.

When BC-Sakhis start their work as the providers of the doorstep financial services at the grassroots level, they will be paid a stipend of Rs. 4,000 for 6 months. It will help them to stabilize in their work.

2. Transferring amount under Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme

PM Modi during his visit to Prayagraj will also transfer a total amount of Rs. 20 crores to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries under Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme.

It provides the conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life. The total transfer under the scheme will be Rs. 15,000 per beneficiary.

At Birth- Rs. 2,000

On Completing one-year complete vaccination- Rs. 1,000

On Admission in Class-I- Rs. 2000

On Admission in Class VI- Rs. 2,000

On Admission in Class IX- Rs. 3,000

On Admission in any degree or diploma after passing Class X or XII- Rs. 5,000

3. Lay the foundation stone of Supplementary Nutrition Manufacturing Units

During PM Modi visit to Prayagraj, a foundation stone of 202 Supplementary Nutrition Manufacturing Units will also be laid. These units will be funded by the Self-Help Groups.

The Supplementary Nutrition Manufacturing Units will also supply the Supplementary Nutrition under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) in 600 blocks of the State.

PM Modi in UP: Projects inaugurated ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh

PM Modi inaugurates Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur

Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway in the Shahjahanpur district. The expressway in UP’s district will connect the Western Uttar Pradesh to Eastern Uttar Pradesh and will also connect directly to the National Capital Region (NCR).

Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi

Phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on December 13, 2021. The corridor has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 339 crores connect two landmarks in Varanasi- Kashi Vishwanath Temple to Ganga River.