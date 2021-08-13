Investor Summit 2021: PM Modi launches National Automobile Scrappage Policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched National Automobile Scrappage Policy through video conferencing during the Investor Summit in Gujarat on August 13, 2021.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stated during the launch of the policy that around 99 percent of recovery of metal waste can be done with regular scrapping. He said that it will bring down the cost of raw material by approx 40 percent.

He said that it will make the components less expensive and increase competitiveness in the international market. He added saying that with increased sales of automobiles, the government will get a profit of Rs 30,000-40,000 cr in GST.

The Minister said that the state government will also get a profit of Rs 30,000-40,000 cr in GST.

PM Modi at Investor Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the event that the manner in which technology is changing, be it our lifestyle or our economy, there will be a lot of changes in both of them. He said that amid these changes, it is important to protect our environment, our land, our resources, our raw material.

The Prime Minister said that we are about to enter the 75th year of Independence and the next 25 years are very important for the country. He said "in these 25 years, changes are going to take place in our way of working, in our daily lives, in our businesses."

PM Modi said that the effort is to make development a sustainable one, an environment-friendly one. He said, "we are experiencing the challenges of climate change. So, in the interest of its citizens, India has to take major steps."

PM Modi stated that we can work on technology and innovation in the future but the natural resources we get from mother earth are not in our hands. "So, on one hand, India is looking for new possibilities through Deep Ocean Mission & on the other hand, it is also encouraging Circular Economy," PM Modi said.

Investor Summit: Key Highlights

•The Investor Summit was organized by the Gujarat government and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to attract investment to set up vehicle scrapping infrastructure under the Vehicle Scrapping Policy, as per the notification released by Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

•The Investor Summit is expected to draw focus on the synergies presented by the ship-breaking industry at Alang, for the development of an integrated scrapping hub

•It saw participation from potential investors, industry experts and concerned central and state government ministries.