PM Narendra Modi to participate in first-ever NAM summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the virtual Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit that will be held to enhance coordination among the member states and discuss ways to jointly fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
The meeting has been called by the current chair of NAM, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan. This would be the first time that PM Narendra Modi will be attending the NAM summit since taking oath as India’s Prime Minister in 2014.
The decision had led to speculations over whether this marks a huge shift in India’s foreign policy in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi has repeatedly highlighted the significance of international cooperation to tackle the pandemic. India participated in the G20, SAARC and BRICS summit over the past two months to jointly discuss ways to combat the deadly virus and revive the reeling global economy.
PM Modi at NAM summit: Significance
The Prime Minister’s decision to attend and address the virtual NAM summit on COVID-19 is significant, as he has avoided attending the NAM summits since he took office in 2014. PM Modi had become the first full-time Indian Prime Minister to skip the NAM summit in 2016. He also skipped the 2019 NAM summit, a decision which hinted towards India’s shift from the non-alignment movement to multi-alignment.
Virtual NAM Summit on COVID-19: Key Highlights
• The virtual NAM summit titled "United Against Covid-19" will be chaired by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, who is the current NAM chairman.
• PM Narendra Modi is expected to outline India’s coronavirus strategy during the summit.
• The UN Secretary-General António Guterres and WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus are also expected to address the summit.
• Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi is also expected to participate in the NAM virtual summit.
• The summit is expected to underline the significance of multilateralism in addressing the challenges faced by NAM countries in dealing with the virus.
What is NAM?
• The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) represents the largest grouping of countries outside the United Nations that are not officially aligned to any major power bloc. The NAM comprises 120 developing nations from Asia, Africa and Latin America.
• The NAM was established in 1961 in Belgrade, Yugoslavia on the initiative of three world leaders- the then Indian PM Jawaharlal Nehru, Yugoslavian President Josip Broz Tito and Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser.
• The movement was established based on the principles agreed at the Bandung Conference in 1955 with the aim to stay non-aligned to any superpowers, especially during the Cold War. Two power blocs were forming during that time-NATO led by the United States and Warsaw led by the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).
• The Non-Aligned Movement member countries represent nearly two-thirds of the United Nations' members and contain 55 percent of the world’s population. Most of the member countries are developing nations or a part of the third world. It also has some developed nations.
• Despite being a part of the grouping, many NAM members have actually been closely aligned with one or the other superpowers, including India.