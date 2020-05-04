PM Narendra Modi to participate in first-ever NAM summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the virtual Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit that will be held to enhance coordination among the member states and discuss ways to jointly fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting has been called by the current chair of NAM, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan. This would be the first time that PM Narendra Modi will be attending the NAM summit since taking oath as India’s Prime Minister in 2014.

The decision had led to speculations over whether this marks a huge shift in India’s foreign policy in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi has repeatedly highlighted the significance of international cooperation to tackle the pandemic. India participated in the G20, SAARC and BRICS summit over the past two months to jointly discuss ways to combat the deadly virus and revive the reeling global economy.

PM Modi at NAM summit: Significance

The Prime Minister’s decision to attend and address the virtual NAM summit on COVID-19 is significant, as he has avoided attending the NAM summits since he took office in 2014. PM Modi had become the first full-time Indian Prime Minister to skip the NAM summit in 2016. He also skipped the 2019 NAM summit, a decision which hinted towards India’s shift from the non-alignment movement to multi-alignment.

Virtual NAM Summit on COVID-19: Key Highlights

• The virtual NAM summit titled "United Against Covid-19" will be chaired by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, who is the current NAM chairman.

• PM Narendra Modi is expected to outline India’s coronavirus strategy during the summit.

• The UN Secretary-General António Guterres and WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus are also expected to address the summit.

• Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi is also expected to participate in the NAM virtual summit.

• The summit is expected to underline the significance of multilateralism in addressing the challenges faced by NAM countries in dealing with the virus.