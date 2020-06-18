PM Narendra Modi to launch Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan on June 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan on June 20, 2020, in six states. This massive rural public works scheme aims at boosting the livelihood opportunities in Rural India for rural citizens and migrants returning to their home states.

The campaign of 125 days will work in a mission mode. It will involve intensified and focused implementation of 25 different types of works in order to provide employment to migrant workers as well as to create infrastructure in the rural regions of the country with a resource envelope of Rs. 50,000 crore.

As per the government, around 39 crore people have received the financial assistance of Rs. 34,800 crore under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) amid COVID-19 lockdown.

PM ⁦@narendramodi⁩ to launch Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan on 20th June to boost livelihood opportunities in Rural India.



Launch of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the scheme on June 20 at 11 am through video conference in the presence of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. The Abhiyaan will be launched by the PM from Village Telihar of Khagaria District of Bihar.

As per the statement released by the government, the Union Ministers of concern ministries and the Chief Ministers of the other five states will also join the launch virtually. All the villages across 116 districts in these six states will be joining this programme through the Krishi Vigyaan Kendra and Common Service Centres while maintaining the norms of the social distancing amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Execution of the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan:

Garib Kalyaan Rojgar Abhiyaan will be a coordinated between 12 different departments and ministries namely, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Mines, Road Transport & Highways, Environment, Drinking Water & Sanitation, Railways, Environment, New & Renewable Energy, Petroleum & Natural Gas, Telecom & Agriculture, and the border roads.

States chosen for the campaign:

Across 6 states, a total of 116 districts with a total of 25,000 returning migrant workers have been chosen for this campaign. The states are namely, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha which includes 27 aspirational districts that have been selected by the government. These districts have been estimated to cover about 2/3 of migrant workers.