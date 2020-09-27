PM Narendra Modi's address at 75th UN General Assembly: Get Full Statement here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 75th United Nations General Assembly session on September 26, 2020 through a pre-recorded video statement, which was broadcasted at the UN General Assembly hall in New York.

The Indian Prime Minister began his statement by congratulating each and every member country on the 75th anniversary of the United Nations on behalf of 1.3 billion people of India. He stated that India is proud of the fact that it is one of the founding members of the United Nations.

India is proud of the fact that it is one of the Founding Members of the United Nations. On this historic occasion, I have come to this global platform to share the sentiments of 1.3 billion people of India: PM Modi addresses United Nations General Assembly pic.twitter.com/uya5XPLkAJ — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

The theme of the 75th UN General Assembly session is - "The Future we want, the United Nations we need, reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism - confronting the COVID-19 through effective multilateral action. " The UN General Assembly was conducted virtually this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

On urgent need for UN Reforms

• PM Modi highlighted that world of 1945 was significantly different from today’s world and the current global situation. He stated that the form and composition of the United Nations, which was established with the aim of global welfare, were in accordance with the prevailing situation of those times. But today, he stated that we are in a completely different era and in the 21st century, the requirements and challenges of our present as well as our future are vastly different from those of the past.

• Therefore, he said that the international community today is faced with a very important question: Whether the character of the institution, constituted in the prevailing circumstances of 1945, is relevant even today? PM Modi pointed out that if century changes and we don’t, then strength to bring changes becomes weak.

• While acknowledging that there have been several achievements in the last 75 years of the United Nations, PM Modi highlighted that there have also been several instances that call for serious introspection for the United Nations. He stated that while one could say that we have successfully avoided a third world war, we cannot deny that there have been several wars and many civil wars. He highlighted how several terrorist attacks shook the world and there have been bloodsheds.

• PM Modi pointed out that the people who lost their lives in these wars and attacks were human beings and thousands of children, who would have otherwise enriched this world, left us prematurely. Besides this, so many people lost their life savings and became homeless refugees.

• He questioned saying that were the efforts of the United Nations sufficient during those times or are these efforts adequate even today? PM Modi further noted that the whole world has been fighting the global pandemic of Corona for the last 8-9 months. However, he questioned where is the United Nations in this joint fight against the pandemic? Where is its effective response?

Reform in the responses, in the processes, and in the very character of the UN is the need of the hour. It is a fact that the faith & respect that the UN enjoys among the 1.3 billion people in India is unparalleled: PM Modi at UNGA#ModiatUN https://t.co/apjyNrbMUg — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that reform in the responses, in the processes, in the character of the United Nations is the need of the hour. He stated that the faith and respect that the United Nations enjoys in India is unparalleled but it is also true that the people of India have been waiting for a long time for the completion of the reforms of the United Nations and today, the same people are concerned whether this reform-process will ever reach its logical conclusion?

On India's role expansion in UN decision-making

PM Modi further questioned the decision of keeping India out of the decision-making structures of the United Nations. He argued saying that India is the largest democracy of the world, a country with more than 18% of the world population, a country with hundreds of languages, hundreds of dialects, many sects and ideologies and a country that was a leading global economy for centuries and also one that has seen hundreds of years of foreign rule.

#WATCH Today, people of India are concerned whether this reform-process will ever reach its logical conclusion. For how long will India be kept out of the decision-making structures of the United Nations?: PM Modi at UNGA #ModiAtUN pic.twitter.com/vfFR9Gqj0j — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

PM Modi stated that when India was strong, we did not trouble the world and when we were weak, we did not become a burden on the world. He further stated how long would a country have to wait particularly when the changes happening in that country affect a large part of the world.

When we were strong, we were never a threat to the world, when we were weak, we never become a burden on the world. How long would a country have to wait particularly when the transformational changes happening in that country affect a large part of the world: PM Modi#ModiAtUN pic.twitter.com/CI5SqwFKS4 — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

India's contributions to UN

The Prime Minister highlighted that India has always given priority to the welfare of the whole world. He stated that India is the country, which sent its brave soldiers to about 50 UN peacekeeping missions. He also highlighted that India is the country that has lost the maximum number of its brave soldiers in the course of establishing peace and today each Indian while seeing India's contribution to the United Nations, aspires for India’s expanded role in the United Nations.

India is that country, which in the course of maintaining peace, has lost the maximum number of its brave soldiers. Today every Indian, while seeing the contribution of India in UN, aspires for India’s expanded role in the United Nations: PM Narendra Modi at UNGA#ModiAtUN pic.twitter.com/gYkOt9XEF7 — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

PM Modi further emphasised that it was India that initiated the ‘International Day of Non-Violence’ on October 2nd and ‘International Day of Yoga’ on June 21. Similarly, it was due to India's efforts that the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the International Solar Alliance came into being. The Prime Minister stated that India has always thought about the interests of the whole humankind and not about its own vested interests and this has been the driving force of India's policies.

India's commitment global partnership

PM Modi further stated that glimpses of India's efforts to work for the interest of the entire world can be seen in India’s Neighbourhood First Policy, its Act East Policy as well as in its approach towards the Indo Pacific region and in its thought of Security and Growth for all in the Region.

He stated that India’s partnerships are also guided by this very principle, as gesture of friendship by India towards one country is not against someone else. He highlighted that when India strengthens its development partnership, it is not with any malafide intent of making the partner country dependent or hapless. He further stated that India has never hesitated from sharing experiences of our development.

India’s partnerships are always guided by this very principle. Any gesture of friendship by India towards one country is not directed against any third country: PM Modi #ModiAtUN https://t.co/vpw6KgPMgr — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

India's role as pharmacy to the world

The Prime Minister further highlighted that even during these very difficult times of a raging pandemic, India's pharma industry has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries. PM Modi assured that as the largest vaccine producing country of the world, India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis. He stated that India is moving ahead with phase 3 clinical trials of COVID vaccine candidates. He assured that India will help all the countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of the vaccines when they are ready.

As the largest vaccine producing country in the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis: PM Modi#ModiAtUN https://t.co/vxf6FlclOS — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

India's non-permanent membership of UNSC

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to all fellow countries who bestowed their trust upon India, paving way for its non-permanent membership in the UN Security Country from January 2021. PM Modi stated that India will use the prestige and experience of the largest democracy for the benefit of the whole world. He stated that India's path goes from human welfare to the welfare of the entire world.

• He further reiterated that India will always speak in support of peace, security and prosperity and will not hesitate in raising its voice against the enemies of humanity, human race and human values such as terrorism, smuggling of illegal weapons, drugs and money-laundering.

• He stated that India’s cultural heritage, tradition, thousands of years of experience will always stand in good stead for the developing countries and India’s experiences, it developmental journey with its ups and downs will strengthen the way towards world welfare.

India will not hesitate in raising its voice against the enemies of humanity, human race and human values – these include terrorism, smuggling of illegal weapons, drugs and money-laundering: PM Modi at UNGA#ModiatUN https://t.co/WuibigkEeh — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

India's Achievements in Past Years

• The Prime Minister highlighted that India has made great efforts to bring about transformation in the lives of millions of its citizens following the mantra of Reform-Perform-Transform in the past couple of years.

• He stated that these experiences are as useful for many countries of the world as they are for us. He further highlighted how India managed to connect almost 400 million people to banking system in just 4-5 years under its push for digital India.

• The Prime Minister also highlighted how India managed to free 600 million people from Open Defecation in 4-5 years and provide access to free health care services to more than 500 million people within 2-3 years.

• He further noted that India is one of the leaders in Digital Transactions and today, it is ensuring empowerment and transparency by providing Digital Access to its millions of citizens.

• He stated that India is also implementing a huge campaign to make the nation tuberculosis-free by 2025.

• He further highlighted that India is implementing a programme for providing piped drinking water to 150 million rural households and recently, India initiated a huge project to connect almost 6 Lakh villages with broadband optical fibre.

• He also highlighted how India is moving forward with the vision of creating a “Self-reliant India” in the changed circumstances of the post Pandemic era. He reiterated that a self-reliant India will be a Force Multiplier for the Global Economy.

In the changed circumstances of the post-pandemic era, we are moving forward with the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. A self-reliant India will also be a force multiplier for the global economy: PM Modi addressing UNGA#ModiAtUN pic.twitter.com/2OXDJE6hQ9 — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

• He also highlighted that today the nation is also ensuring that there is no discrimination in extending the benefits of all the schemes to every citizen of the country.

• He stated that large scale efforts are being made in India to promote Women Enterprise and Leadership and the Indian women, today, are the biggest beneficiaries of the largest Micro Financing Scheme of the world.

• He also highlighted that India is one of those countries where women are provided paid maternity leave of 26 weeks.

• He also stated that the rights of Transgenders are also being secured through necessary Legal reforms.

In India, the rights of transgenders are also being secured through necessary legal reforms: PM Modi addressing United Nations General Assembly#ModiAtUN pic.twitter.com/oWm4LDQbf1 — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

Closing Remarks

While closing his address, PM Narendra Modi stated that in its journey towards progress, India wants to learn from the world as well as share its own experiences. He stated that he is confident that on the occasion of its 75th anniversary, the United Nations and its member countries will endeavour with a strong commitment to maintain the relevance of this great institution. PM Modi emphasised that stability in the United Nations and empowerment of the United Nations is essential for the welfare of the world. He urged that on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, let us once again pledge to dedicate ourselves for the welfare of the world.