PM Narendra Modi to chair meet with CMs of 7 worst-hit states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing a high level meeting today with the Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of six states and a union territory with the highest COVID burden.

The Prime Minister will be reviewing the status and preparedness of COVID response and management with the respective CMs and health ministers through video conferencing.

The seven states and union territory that have the highest COVID caseload include Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh. The states and the national capital together account for 63 percent of the total COVID-19 cases in the country.

According to official data, the concerned states/UT also account for 77% of the total COVID deaths in the country. Punjab and Delhi recently reported a rise in the daily spike of COVID-19 cases along with the other five states.

Among these, three states - Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi currently have a case fatality rate (CFR) of at least 2 percent.

Background

The centre has been periodically holding review meetings with the states and union territories to review the COVID-19 situation and decide the path ahead. The centre has also been extending its support to states in their fight against coronavirus by sending teams of experts to the worst-affected regions.